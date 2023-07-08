In Need of Assistance: Identifying My Interior Design Style

“Good taste: it’s innate!” I’ve heard people say. While that may be true in some cases, I believe taste is a skill that can be cultivated like any other. But what exactly is taste? The only thing everyone seems to agree on is that it’s subjective. De gustibus non est disputandum, as the Latin saying goes: there’s no arguing about taste. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder; chacun à son goût, and so on. Voltaire once said, “For my part, I read only to please myself and like only what suits my taste.” In terms of decorating our homes, I couldn’t agree more. A truly captivating and timeless interior should reflect the identity of its inhabitants and no one else.

However, my former colleague, designer Guy Goodfellow, proposed a different viewpoint: everyone needs a second opinion. That’s why many people hire a designer to assist them in discovering their style and making informed decisions about furnishing their homes. It serves as a form of insurance against wasting money.

Without a professional, how can one approach this task? Especially when we are constantly bombarded with different styles and tastes through platforms like Instagram, Pinterest, and various interior magazines and TV shows. Maximalism? Absolutely! Country house style? It’s in my genes. Modernism? In the right setting. Minimalism? A bit too melancholic for my taste, but for others, it may be absolute nirvana. However, a room or an entire house cannot embody all of these styles simultaneously. Sarah Morris of McWhirter Morris warns against “sweetie shop syndrome” – having too much of a good thing can leave you overwhelmed with choices.

So, before diving in, ask yourself a series of questions: who, what, where, when, and how – or rather, several hows. This common structure is useful for determining your style. First and foremost, determine who you are (or “we” if decorating a family home). What are you decorating? Where will everything go? When do you need it to be ready? And then, consider how you will use it, how you can afford it, and how you want it to make you feel. By breaking down the bigger picture into these smaller components, the task becomes less intimidating and choices start to fall into place.

Start with the “who” part. Designer Lucinda Griffith suggests examining your wardrobe as a good indicator of the type of surroundings you desire. Your clothing choices reflect your preferences. For example, one of my beloved clients only wears navy in the summer and brown in the winter, with a preference for tailored clothes without frills. Similarly, her interiors are considered and pared back, not minimalistic but without excess clutter. Griffith also compares interiors to a farmers’ market, saying that everything is delicious but not all at once. Choosing interiors is like selecting dishes from a menu. Once you’ve decided on the chicken pie, it becomes easier to determine what else complements it.

It’s easy to be swayed by what others are doing, so having rules of engagement can be helpful. Houses like Charleston in East Sussex, former home of artists from the Bloomsbury Group, exemplify the joy of a highly personalized interior. My first visit overwhelmed me with delight at the painted decorations on the walls and furniture. I was inspired to emulate the embellishments on my own bookcases at home, but my then-husband promptly wiped away my attempts with a J-cloth. Harsh but fair – our house didn’t lend itself to that style.

My number one rule is suitability, suitability, suitability. My co-managing director, Philip Hooper, has a Georgian house in Somerset decorated in the country style, which makes sense since our company’s founders, John Fowler and Nancy Lancaster, are credited with inventing that look. However, his London pied-à-terre, a former school conversion, has been completely reconfigured to flow as a singular space with angular Modernist furniture. It works marvelously for the city but would feel unsuitable and unconvincing in a country home.

Moving on to the “what” aspect, whether you’re designing a single room or an entire house, consider the overall scheme before delving into specific colors and fabrics. Layout, scale, proportion, and volume are more important factors initially. As dull as it may sound, prioritize practicality, and your taste will naturally follow.

Carefully plan the room and designate where everything will go. Create a mood board to review your ideas and see if they harmonize together. Timing is also crucial, as it can impact design decisions. Sanitary ware may take up to 16 weeks for delivery, and fabrics can be out of stock and require special weaving. This means it may be up to 14 weeks before you can get the materials to the curtain makers, who may have a turnaround time of 12 weeks.

Over the years, I’ve learned the value of engaging in dialogue with your designer, friends, or anyone you share your home with. Discussing thoughts and bouncing ideas off others is the best way to determine what you truly want. When working with clients, I always strive to understand how they want to use their space or home. What are their needs? How many people do they want to accommodate for dinner, for instance?

Of course, where you begin depends on what you’re starting with. If you’re starting from scratch, such as with a completely empty entrance hall, focus on the hard finishes first. What type of flooring will you choose – stone, tiles, wood, or carpet? Your taste might lean towards parquet, but if you have kids riding bikes through the house, practical tiles may be a more viable option. There are excellent wood-effect porcelain tiles available that offer a perfect combination of taste and practicality.

Being honest about your budget is another important factor in honing your taste, though it may seem mundane. You may admire brass fixtures for the bathroom, but top-end brass can be expensive. If budget is a concern (which is often the case), opting for chrome may be a more sensible choice. Additionally, elaborate window treatments like swags and tails require tall, elegant windows, an experienced curtain maker, and a significant amount of fabric and trimmings. Simple curtains on poles or Roman blinds may be better suited to your windows and budget.

While images saved on Instagram or torn from magazines can provide useful information, they shouldn’t be followed rigidly. Instead, sift through them to find ideas that resonate with you and are suitable for your budget and building.

Let’s fast forward to a point where you’ve made crucial decisions but aren’t entirely satisfied with the result. At this stage, it’s easy to be swayed by what others are doing – a friend may have a rug you find more interesting than your own, or an Instagram room may feature the perfect coffee table. However, it’s important to remember that copying a look entirely won’t be a true reflection of who you are. Not everything needs to have the “wow” factor or be decided all at once. As my colleague Lucy Hammond Giles says, a great decorator creates a home that doesn’t look like it’s been decorated at all. It should feel like it has evolved naturally and reflect the people who inhabit it.

