Improvement Seen as 6-Year-Old Boy Injured in Fourth of July Gunfire Continues Hospital Stay

by

A 6-year-old boy who was tragically hit by a stray bullet while enjoying Fourth of July fireworks with his family in South Los Angeles is currently hospitalized. However, there are signs of improvement in his condition, bringing a glimmer of hope.

Bryan Ivan Robles Jr., initially in critical condition, underwent multiple surgeries and has now stabilized, as reported by Fox11.

The incident occurred at 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday in the 700 block of East 40th Place, according to Los Angeles police Officer Rosario Cervantes.

Follow Google News

Reference 

Denial of responsibility! VigourTimes is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
DMCA compliant image

Leave a Comment