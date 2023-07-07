Improvement Seen as 6-Year-Old Boy Injured in Fourth of July Gunfire Continues Hospital Stay

A 6-year-old boy who was tragically hit by a stray bullet while enjoying Fourth of July fireworks with his family in South Los Angeles is currently hospitalized. However, there are signs of improvement in his condition, bringing a glimmer of hope.

Bryan Ivan Robles Jr., initially in critical condition, underwent multiple surgeries and has now stabilized, as reported by Fox11.

The incident occurred at 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday in the 700 block of East 40th Place, according to Los Angeles police Officer Rosario Cervantes.

Witnesses at the scene revealed that Bryan’s family was celebrating Fourth of July with a party, and they were all enjoying fireworks. Suddenly, Bryan collapsed after being struck by an unknown object falling from the sky.

Unable to waste any time, Bryan’s mother immediately started driving him to the hospital. Along the way, she sought help from police officers who summoned paramedics. Police later determined that Bryan had been hit by a stray bullet, likely in the head or upper body.

Unfortunately, it is common for celebratory gunfire to cause problems on the Fourth of July. Despite repeated warnings from authorities about the dangers of falling bullets, some people continue to irresponsibly fire weapons into the air.

Alberto Carvalho, the Superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, expressed his devastation in a statement: “Our school community is deeply saddened to learn that one of our youngest students, an elementary school child, was hit by a stray bullet on the Fourth of July. What does freedom truly mean to us if it allows rampant gun violence instead of upholding the ideals of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness set forth by our founding fathers?”

At present, there is no information available regarding a potential suspect.