IMO commits to reducing emissions by 2050

The United Nations organization responsible for regulating the global shipping industry has made a groundbreaking decision to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to combat climate change. This is a major step forward for an industry that has traditionally resisted change, marking a commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) had previously pledged to reduce emissions by 50% by 2050, so this new agreement represents a significant advancement.

In addition to the net-zero target for 2050, shipping nations have also set interim goals for emission reductions. They aim to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20% by 2030, with a goal of 30% reduction. By 2040, they aim to achieve at least a 70% reduction, with a goal of 80%. While these targets may not meet the expectations of some nations, they demonstrate that even resistant sectors are being compelled to contribute towards the global effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and mitigate the risks of rising sea levels and extreme weather events.

It is worth noting that the shipping industry is responsible for about 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Although this may seem relatively low, it is equivalent to the emissions of a country like Germany, which is among the top 10 global polluters. As the shipping sector aligns with the climate goals set at international conferences, other hard-to-decarbonize sectors such as cement, steel, and aviation may experience similar pressure to reduce their emissions.

Environmentalists have viewed this agreement as a positive step, but have criticized it for not going far enough. While the IMO’s commitment to fully decarbonize the shipping sector is commendable, there is concern that more immediate actions could have been taken to address the climate crisis. The United States and other ambitious nations had pushed for deeper emissions cuts, but faced resistance from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Russia, China, and Brazil.

It is important to recognize the role that the shipping industry plays in global trade. Nearly every imported product found in American homes and garages, from cars to appliances to furniture to clothes, arrives by ship. Approximately 90% of global trade depends on shipping, with billions of tons of goods being transported every year. The industry, despite its global reach, is conservative and influenced by a small number of powerful figures in certain countries. Consequently, it has a significant impact on climate change due to its reliance on heavy fuel oil for propulsion.

The IMO Secretary General, Kitack Lim, has described the new emission reduction targets as a monumental development and a starting point for maritime decarbonization. However, he acknowledged that more work needs to be done in the coming years to intensify efforts. Environmental groups have criticized the level of ambition in the agreement, stating that it falls short of what is necessary to limit global heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Small nations played a crucial role in pushing for higher ambition during the negotiations.

The IMO has emphasized that the agreement is historic and expects that the carbon intensity of ships will decline over time due to the adoption of new technologies. One potential solution is the implementation of “sails” on cargo vessels, which could harness wind power for propulsion. Another immediate measure to reduce emissions is to lower ship speeds, voluntarily adhering to new “speed limits” in the ocean. To achieve the emission reduction goals for 2040 and 2050, the shipping industry will need to transition to alternative fuels such as ammonia and green hydrogen. This transition requires significant investment in new engines and port infrastructure, as well as a reliable supply of fuels.

Some companies have already begun making strides towards these goals. A.P. Moller-Maersk, a major shipping company, has deployed its first methanol-enabled container vessel, while a Norwegian company is retrofitting tugboats to run on ammonia. In Scotland, the government plans to operate regional ferries on green hydrogen produced from offshore wind power.

In conclusion, the agreement reached by the IMO to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the shipping industry is a significant development in the effort to combat climate change. While it may not meet the expectations of some nations and environmental groups, it highlights the growing pressure on resistant sectors to contribute to global emission reduction goals. The industry will need to adopt new technologies, transition to alternative fuels, and make substantial investments to achieve the emission reduction targets for 2040 and 2050. By taking these steps, the shipping industry can play a crucial role in mitigating the impacts of climate change and contributing to a sustainable future.

Reference