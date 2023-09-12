Immersive US Open Experience Unveiled: Spectacular Infrared Imagery Unveils a New Dimension

The U.S. Open, a tennis tournament that I have covered for The New York Times over the past five years, offers countless opportunities to capture stunning visuals. Particularly on sunny days, the interplay between light and shadow on the hardcourts creates a striking contrast, transforming the players into seemingly contorted ballet dancers. Their faces exhibit intense effort and concentration as they move from shadowy areas into the brilliant sunlight to reach for the ball.
However, it comes as no surprise that the event is teeming with photographers. All major wire services, as well as numerous newspapers and magazines from around the world, have multiple photographers on site. While each of us brings a unique perspective to our profession, I am constantly thinking of new ways to capture the event from a different angle. That’s when I discovered the power of infrared photography.
Infrared photography, initially discovered by astronomer William Herschel in 1800, operates beyond the visible spectrum of human vision. Since the early 1900s, it has found applications in various scientific and industrial fields. Additionally, artists have embraced infrared photography since the mid-1900s. The infrared spectrum is divided into near-infrared, just beyond red, and far-infrared. Near-infrared imaging is utilized for technologies like night vision security cameras or baby monitors, while far-infrared imaging was employed by Times visual journalist Jonah M. Kessel to capture images of Methane gas in 2019.
Perhaps it was my subconscious mind, overwhelmed by the responsibilities of caring for my 3-month-old and 3-year-old at home, that led me to bring an infrared-converted camera to the U.S. Open this year. A fellow photographer and friend, Adam Kane Machia, graciously lent me the camera some time ago, and I had been waiting for the perfect moment to use it.
Typically, I work with two cameras at the Open — one equipped with a telephoto lens to capture close-up shots of the players, and the other with a wide-angle lens to capture a broader view of the scene. However, I also carried a holster containing the infrared camera for those moments when I had extra time on my hands.
The camera’s sensor assigns visible light colors to the infrared photographs, even though infrared itself is colorless. Just like black-and-white photography strips away the complexity of color, infrared photography takes it a step further by emphasizing the intensity of light.
At the U.S. Open, where tens of thousands of spectators gather on a single day, the crowds can often be overwhelming. However, in the world of infrared light, the vibrant colors of the players’ clothing fade away, giving prominence to their distinctive silhouettes. For instance, Ben Shelton’s white-and-pink shirt becomes indistinguishable from the green, blue, and yellow uniforms worn by ball crew members. The wide-brimmed hat worn by a spectator reflects light with the same intensity as a young fan’s jumbo-sized, neon green tennis ball eagerly awaiting an autograph. Even the red, white, and blue colors of the American flag flying high above Arthur Ashe Stadium take a back seat to the sheer brilliance of the light itself.
Denial of responsibility! Vigour Times is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.