Immersive US Open Experience Unveiled: Spectacular Infrared Imagery Unveils a New Dimension

The U.S. Open, a tennis tournament that I have covered for The New York Times over the past five years, offers countless opportunities to capture stunning visuals. Particularly on sunny days, the interplay between light and shadow on the hardcourts creates a striking contrast, transforming the players into seemingly contorted ballet dancers. Their faces exhibit intense effort and concentration as they move from shadowy areas into the brilliant sunlight to reach for the ball.

However, it comes as no surprise that the event is teeming with photographers. All major wire services, as well as numerous newspapers and magazines from around the world, have multiple photographers on site. While each of us brings a unique perspective to our profession, I am constantly thinking of new ways to capture the event from a different angle. That’s when I discovered the power of infrared photography.