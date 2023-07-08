Idle Funds of Over $50M Remain Unused in the City of LA

A recent report from the city of Los Angeles’ Controller’s Office has identified over $50 million of unspent money held in idle special funds. Among these funds, $10 million could be allocated for housing and homelessness functions.

The analysis conducted by the Controller’s Office examined a total of 661 different special funds, amounting to $5.43 billion. It revealed that several funds had remained inactive for at least two years, with 62 funds untouched for over a decade.

While there are typically restrictions on how these funds can be spent, the analysis uncovered more than $50 million in dormant resources that city departments could utilize for their intended purposes.

Within this $50 million, over $10 million has been designated for housing and homelessness expenditures.







“Our dedication to transparency and accountability motivates us to continually strive for maximum impact when it comes to public resources,” stated L.A. City Controller Kenneth Mejia. He further added, “Although prudent reserves are essential for long-term fiscal sustainability, allowing funds to sit idle in obscure accounts for years at a time deprives the people of Los Angeles of the responsiveness they expect from their city government.”

The report presents detailed proposals for the utilization of these unused resources and calls on departments to submit expenditure plans for putting these idle funds to work. Mejia also recommended terminating a number of these special funds in order to reallocate their balances or, if appropriate, return them to their original source. This could include approximately $600,000 to the city’s General Fund or General Fund reserves.

Chief Deputy Controller Rick Cole emphasized that the Controller’s Office will continue to monitor the use of public resources and strive for systemic changes that eliminate bureaucratic barriers hindering progress.