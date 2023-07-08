Idle Funds of Over $50M Remain Unused in the City of LA

A recent report from the city of Los Angeles’ Controller’s Office has identified over $50 million of unspent money held in idle special funds. Among these funds, $10 million could be allocated for housing and homelessness functions.

The analysis conducted by the Controller’s Office examined a total of 661 different special funds, amounting to $5.43 billion. It revealed that several funds had remained inactive for at least two years, with 62 funds untouched for over a decade.

While there are typically restrictions on how these funds can be spent, the analysis uncovered more than $50 million in dormant resources that city departments could utilize for their intended purposes.

