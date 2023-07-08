Hyundai’s Kona Receives Prestigious “Car of the Year” Award at Motor Industry’s Equivalent of the ‘Oscars’

Hyundai’s Kona has been named the Car of the Year, along with Small Company Car and Small SUV of the Year in the Auto Express Awards, often referred to as the motor industry’s ‘Oscars’.

The annual awards considered various factors such as performance, ride and handling, refinement, practicality, tech, and running costs. The judges praised the second-generation Kona for its daring exterior, smart and logical interior, and competitive pricing.





‘Stand-out’: Judges praised the second-generation Kona’s daring exterior, smart and logical interior, and competitive pricing

The Hyundai Kona is available in regular petrol, self-charging hybrid, or 48kWh or 65kWh electric versions, offering up to 300 miles of range. Customers can place orders now, with prices starting from £25,725.

The judges described the Kona as a ‘stand-out’ car and stated that to win the overall prize, a car needs that extra special touch. The new five-seater Kona is larger than its predecessor due to customer demand for more seat space.