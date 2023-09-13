Hyundai Secures $2.1 Billion Incentives to Boost Electric Vehicle Production in Georgia

The Hyundai Meta Plant in Georgia Receives $2.1 Billion in Tax Breaks and Incentives

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The state of Georgia and local governments have approved a total of $2.1 billion in tax breaks and other incentives for Hyundai Motor Group, following the announcement that the South Korean automaker will invest an additional $2 billion in their electric vehicle complex located in Georgia. This represents an increase of over $290 million from the original $1.8 billion deal. Only $2.75 million of the increase will be in the form of cash from the state, while the rest will come from expanded tax breaks.

The agreement entails that Hyundai, in partnership with battery maker LG Energy Solution, will be investing $7.6 billion into the Georgia plant and hiring 8,500 workers by the end of 2031. This is an increase from the initial projection of 8,100 jobs for the sprawling electric vehicle and battery complex in Ellabell, west of Savannah. With this package, it becomes the largest economic development deal in Georgia history.

While some skeptics question the size of the incentives, state leaders believe that the benefits to Georgia outweigh the costs. Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson stated that Hyundai is expected to generate a direct payroll of $4.7 billion over the next decade. The company has also committed to paying workers an average yearly salary of $58,105, plus benefits.

The agreement between Hyundai and the state of Georgia includes various provisions. Specifically, local governments have agreed to exempt property taxes on the assembly plant until 2048, and on the battery plant until 2049. In return, it is estimated that Hyundai will pay $523 million in taxes during this time period, while saving $669 million. Additionally, the state will grant exemptions of $81.8 million in sales taxes on construction materials and machinery, resulting in Hyundai’s savings exceeding $478 million.

Hyundai is also forecasted to receive an additional $10.5 million in state income tax credits, at a rate of $5,250 per job over five years, due to the increase in employment. The company’s projected savings in state income tax would amount to $223 million. However, if Hyundai’s state corporate income tax does not reach that level, the company will instead receive personal income taxes collected from its employees.

In addition to these incentives, the state will allocate an extra $2.75 million to support construction, machinery, and equipment costs, bringing the total investment to nearly $53 million. Other aspects of the deal that remain unchanged include the state and local governments’ expenditure of over $112 million to acquire and prepare 2,913 acres of land for the plant, as well as $175 million on water and sewer facilities. Furthermore, the state will dedicate $210 million towards road construction and improvements, and over $153 million to recruit and train workers.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hyundai will be required to reimburse a portion of the incentives if the company falls short of its promised investment or employment targets. The automaker plans to commence electric vehicle production in 2025, initially producing 300,000 vehicles per year with the possibility of expanding to 500,000 annually. The announcement of Hyundai’s dedicated U.S. plant for electric vehicles has also prompted suppliers to pledge $2.2 billion in investments and 5,300 job opportunities.

These developments are part of a wider trend of a land rush across the United States in the electric vehicle and battery sector. To qualify for a full $7,500 EV tax credit, electric vehicles must be assembled in North America, with a certain percentage of their battery parts and minerals sourced from North America or a U.S. free trade partner.