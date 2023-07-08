Hunt dismisses possibility of significant UK tax cuts and acknowledges difficulty in achieving inflation objective

Stay updated with the latest news on Jeremy Hunt by signing up for our free updates. You’ll receive a daily email digest, called myFT Daily Digest , summarizing all the latest news on Jeremy Hunt every morning.

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced that he would not be implementing significant tax cuts ahead of the upcoming elections. He emphasized the need to focus on combating inflation and rejected the idea of injecting additional demand into the UK economy by pumping billions of pounds. Hunt acknowledged the challenges in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s goal of halving inflation by the end of the year. He pledged to resist public sector pay demands that could contribute to inflation and urged companies to prioritize holding down prices in the midst of the cost of living crisis.

Prior to his annual speech to the City of London, Hunt announced the introduction of “Mansion House reforms.” These reforms aim to encourage increased investment in fast-growing companies and make London a more appealing location for listings. Hunt revealed that leading pensions companies, such as Aviva, Legal & General, and Phoenix Group, have committed to investing 5% of their funds, up to £50bn, in high-growth businesses. He also mentioned the possibility of regulatory reforms and potential intervention to address inefficient small pension firms. Hunt highlighted his desire to collaborate with pensions companies rather than imposing mandates.

While focusing on long-term economic growth, Hunt and Sunak are currently prioritizing efforts to control rising inflation. The UK has experienced a higher inflation rate compared to comparable countries, with May’s rate at 8.7%. Inflation poses a significant obstacle to sustainable growth, according to Hunt. Furthermore, he dismissed calls for tax cuts in the Autumn Statement, stating that fiscal policy should not contradict monetary policy.

You are seeing a snapshot of an interactive graphic. This is most likely due to being offline or JavaScript being disabled in your browser.

Despite pressure from some Tory MPs for tax cuts, Hunt emphasized the importance of fiscal rigour and its role in controlling inflation. He stated that implementing measures that are inflationary would not resolve public sector pay disputes. Hunt expressed his commitment to not accepting public sector pay increases beyond 6%, unless they can be financed within existing budgets. The standoff over public sector pay could lead to strikes in the coming months. Alongside his speech, Hunt outlined evolutionary changes to City regulations, emphasizing the goal of delivering higher returns for investors, improving research facilities, and simplifying rules for share transactions.

Hunt’s reforms are built upon three “golden rules” – achieving the best outcome for pension savers, strengthening London’s role as a financial center, and prioritizing a robust and diversified gilt market. Alongside these reforms, Hunt plans to simplify London’s capital markets, streamline regulations, and leverage Brexit freedoms to facilitate research, fundraising, and business flotation. The Treasury aims to simplify prospectuses for companies and introduce an intermittent trading venue to enable private companies to trade shares on specific days without requiring a listing.

Additional reporting by Josephine Cumbo