How Conspiracy Theorists Fuel New Fears as Covid-19 Cases Surge

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise, right-wing influencers and conspiracy theorists are capitalizing on the situation by spreading fear about mass lockdowns and promoting unfounded theories about Covid-19’s connections to global events.
Jack Posobiec, a prominent right-wing figure, asked his Telegram followers of more than 150,000 whether the Covid measures were being reintroduced to prepare for a war with Russia.
While there is little evidence to suggest that this wave of Covid-19 cases will lead to extreme countermeasures like those seen in the height of the pandemic, conspiracy theorists and right-wing influencers seize every opportunity to sow fear and rally their supporters, say experts in countering disinformation. Terms like “plandemic” and “scamdemic” have gained popularity on right-wing websites, according to data from Pyrra, a company that monitors threats and misinformation on alternative social networks.
Officials are taking a different approach by implementing targeted measures, citing the country’s wider immunity, improved treatment options, and increased accessibility to testing as factors that help prevent surges from turning into full-blown crises.
Nevertheless, conspiracy theorists and right-wing influencers on the internet view each uptick in Covid-19 cases as an opportunity to spread fear among their followers, according to experts in countering disinformation. Misinformation about the virus, particularly concerning vaccines, has been circulating since the early days of the pandemic. A survey conducted by the KFF, a nonprofit research group, found that one-third of Americans believe that the Covid-19 vaccines have caused sudden deaths in healthy individuals. However, there is no evidence to support this claim. In various online right-wing communities, users continue to propagate the idea that the virus is a planned bioweapon, that vaccines contain microchips, or that unproven remedies can provide simple cures for Covid-19 symptoms.
Experts warn that as Covid-19 becomes more endemic, false and misleading information surrounding the pandemic will continue to evolve.
The latest wave of misleading claims emerged after the Biden administration issued warnings of a potential fall surge in Covid-19 infections, recommending booster doses for new subvariants. The reaction from right-wing media was swift, with Infowars, a conspiratorial website run by Alex Jones, publishing a headline proclaiming a “RED ALERT!” and suggesting that the White House plans to reinstate Covid-19 tyranny.
Conservative politicians have also seized on the rise in cases as an opportunity to criticize lockdowns and mask mandates, which resonate with Republican voters.
Republican figures like Vivek Ramaswamy and Marjorie Taylor Greene have voiced their opposition to mask mandates, vaccine mandates, and future lockdowns. Former President Donald J. Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, has also taken a stance against vaccines and other preventive measures that he previously supported as president.
In a video posted on his social network, Truth Social, Trump claimed that concerns over Covid-19 variants were simply a ploy to bring back mail-in voting policies used during the 2020 election.
