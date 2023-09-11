How Conspiracy Theorists Fuel New Fears as Covid-19 Cases Surge

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise, right-wing influencers and conspiracy theorists are capitalizing on the situation by spreading fear about mass lockdowns and promoting unfounded theories about Covid-19’s connections to global events.

Jack Posobiec, a prominent right-wing figure, asked his Telegram followers of more than 150,000 whether the Covid measures were being reintroduced to prepare for a war with Russia.

While there is little evidence to suggest that this wave of Covid-19 cases will lead to extreme countermeasures like those seen in the height of the pandemic, conspiracy theorists and right-wing influencers seize every opportunity to sow fear and rally their supporters, say experts in countering disinformation. Terms like “plandemic” and “scamdemic” have gained popularity on right-wing websites, according to data from Pyrra, a company that monitors threats and misinformation on alternative social networks.