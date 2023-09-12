Houston Rockets Guard Kevin Porter Jr. Faces Charges for Alleged Girlfriend Strangling

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested in New York City on Monday for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, according to police sources.

Porter, 23, has been charged with assault and strangulation.

According to police sources, Porter returned to the Millennium Hilton near U.N. Plaza in the early hours of Monday morning. His girlfriend was upset with his late return and locked the door. After gaining entry with the help of hotel security, Porter allegedly assaulted the woman.

Kevin Porter Jr. #3 of the Houston Rockets brings the ball up court during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on March 24, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Justin Ford/Getty Images

Gondrezick received medical treatment for a cut on the right side of her face and neck pain.

The couple had been in New York City for Fashion Week and were seen together at the Vogue Smart Tox NYFW Kickoff event on September 7.

Porter, who was selected with the No. 30 pick in the 2019 NBA draft from the University of Southern California, has become a standout player for the Houston Rockets. In the 2022-23 season, he averaged 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game.