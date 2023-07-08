Hospitality Industry: Ivy Staff Express Anger over Reduction in Share of Service Charge by Restaurant Chain

Workers at The Ivy Collection, a chain of restaurants in the UK and Ireland, are facing financial losses following a reduction in their share of the service charge. The company pays its employees the legal minimum wage and provides an hourly “commission” based on their position and location. However, the workers receive the same commission rate regardless of the amount collected from the service charge. Additionally, cash tips and credit card tips are distributed separately. Some employees have complained that the changes to the service charge allocation have negated any benefit they should have received from the minimum wage increase. It remains unclear what happens to any excess service charge after the commission has been paid.

A new law requiring operators to pay staff 100% of their tips, including the service charge, is set to come into effect next year. The government will consult on a code of practice to ensure fair and transparent allocation of service charge and tips. Troia (UK) Restaurants Ltd, the group that owns The Ivy Collection, has stated that all cash and credit card tips are given directly to the employees who received them.

The reduction in commission for ordinary waiters, which is taken from the service charge added to diners’ bills, has caused discontent among workers. In some cases, the commission has been cut by as much as 85p per hour. Despite the increase in the minimum wage, some employees have not seen any change in their pay. The Ivy Collection did not inform its staff about the reduction in their share, and they only became aware of it when their pay did not reflect the minimum wage increase.

The allocation of the service charge is managed through a “tronc” system, but employees have expressed frustration at not knowing how to contact the committee responsible for distributing the money. They feel that they are losing out financially, especially as their bills are rising. Some workers have also noted a decline in cash tips due to a shift towards card payments during the pandemic, as well as diners being less inclined to leave cash tips after the chain increased its menu prices.

The situation has prompted one worker to leave the Ivy group, citing financial difficulties. Others are struggling to keep up with rising expenses while their wages remain stagnant. The lack of transparency in the service charge allocation and the impact on employees’ livelihoods have raised concerns about fairness within the company.

Reference