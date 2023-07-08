HIV Infection Occurs in Patients who Received Vampire Facials

Several patients in New Mexico have contracted HIV after receiving “vampire facials” at a local spa.

Vampire facials involve reinjecting the patient’s own blood to reduce wrinkles and sun damage.

While vampire facials are generally safe, they can transmit diseases if not performed under sterile conditions.

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.

download the app

The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) has issued a warning that individuals who received injection services, such as “vampire facials” or botox, at an Albuquerque spa may be at risk of blood-borne infections like HIV and Hepatitis C.

Recently, the DOH identified a client of VIP Spa who was diagnosed with HIV after receiving a “vampire facial” in 2018. This is not the first case of HIV transmission associated with the spa. In 2019, two other patients also contracted HIV following vampire facials at VIP Spa, according to a previous report by Insider.

The DOH’s investigation revealed additional HIV infections linked to services provided at VIP Spa, as stated in their official statement.

“It’s crucial that we inform and urge individuals who received any injections related to services provided at VIP Spa to come in for free and confidential testing,” said Dr. Laura Parajon, deputy secretary for DOH, in the statement.

VIP Spa was shut down in September 2018, and its owner, Maria Ramos de Ruiz, was sentenced to three and a half years in prison in June 2022.

What is a vampire facial?

A vampire facial, also known as a plasma-rich protein (PRP) facial, is a cosmetic procedure that utilizes the patient’s own blood to minimize facial lines, wrinkles, and sun damage.

During the procedure, a small amount of the patient’s blood is collected and the protein-rich plasma and platelets are separated. The resulting mixture is then reintroduced into the skin either through microneedling or by injecting it as filler, known as a “vampire facelift.”

This procedure is believed to stimulate cell turnover, collagen production, and elastin production, resulting in smoother, tighter, and fuller-looking skin.

“Collagen is the latticework of the face, so a PRP microneedling treatment helps improve skin texture and tone,” explained dermatologist Shilpi Khetarpal in an article by the Cleveland Clinic. “It triggers collagen production by stimulating the body’s natural wound healing response.”

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Bar Refaeli are known to have undergone vampire facials.

Despite the VIP Spa scare, the procedure is generally safe

When performed with clean and sterile needles while following proper safety precautions, vampire facials are considered safe. Dermatologist Marisa Garshick recommended receiving the procedure from a board-certified dermatologist or plastic surgeon. If opting for a spa, it is advised to ensure the company receives oversight from a board-certified professional.

If you received the treatment at VIP Spa, the New Mexico DOH advises visiting the South Valley Public Health office in Albuquerque for free HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C testing and counseling. They also recommend retesting even if you previously had a negative result.