High Court ruling permits the use of Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages in Covid Inquiry

The Government’s legal challenge against the Covid Inquiry, which requested access to Boris Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages, notebooks, and diaries, has been dismissed by Lord Justice Dingemans and Mr Justice Garnham. However, they did mention that the Cabinet Office could make a different application to Lady Hallett. The Government argued that the inquiry does not have the power to force ministers to release messages and records that are unrelated to the Government’s handling of Covid. Lady Hallett believes that the Cabinet Office’s position undermines the proper execution of the inquiry and has significant implications for all public inquiries. The judgment confirmed the validity of the Section 21 Notice issued by the Chair and acknowledged her rational ruling. The claim for judicial review was dismissed, but the Cabinet Office has the option to respond to the notice by making an application stating that it is unreasonable to produce irrelevant material. The final decision on that application will be made by the Chair of the Inquiry. The Government has stated that it will fully comply with the High Court judgment. Please note that this is a breaking news story.

