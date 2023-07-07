Here’s How I, an American Student Living in Paris, Make Over £340 per Hour

An American law student living in Paris has unveiled her unconventional path to financial success, earning £342 per hour through sex work, which has allowed her to lead a luxurious lifestyle.

Alice Kensington, the ambitious student, shared her story of how she transitioned from a small and inexpensive apartment, struggling to meet her basic needs, to now residing in an apartment near the Louvre, all thanks to her lucrative profession.

Speaking exclusively to LADBible, Alice revealed the perks of her Fly Me To You (FMTY) package, which offers clients the opportunity to enjoy luxurious holidays with her, enabling her to explore beautiful destinations around the world.

‘Most of my clients seek an emotional connection, someone who understands and listens to them in a way they cannot find elsewhere in their personal and professional lives,’ she expressed.

‘Many of them simply crave companionship and enjoy engaging in intimate conversations.’