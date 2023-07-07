Help Liberate Evan Gershkovich

Today marks Evan Gershkovich’s 100th day in captivity.

Vladimir Putin is holding him hostage in anticipation of a trade for a notorious criminal currently imprisoned in the West, while also sending a clear message against practicing journalism in Russia.

Officially, the Wall Street Journal reporter is charged with espionage, making him the first American to be arrested for such a crime in Russia since the end of the Cold War.

However, in reality, Gershkovich was simply covering the home front of Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.

He was arrested in Yekaterinburg while investigating the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mercenary organization, which recently attempted a march on Moscow.