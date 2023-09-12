Help Anchor Brewing Union Reach its $50,000 GoFundMe Target – Support the Cause Today!

Anchor Brewing, a historical brewery in San Francisco, was facing financial struggles but its dedicated staff refused to give up. They came up with a plan to save the brewery by raising enough money to buy it out. The six-year-old union of Anchor Brewing is already more than halfway towards its goal of purchasing the brewery.

Although the union members cannot afford to buy Anchor Brewing on their own, they have received overwhelming support from their community. In just two days, their GoFundMe campaign has raised almost 80% of its $50,000 target.

Anchor Brewing, founded in 1896, has endured through two World Wars and various ownership changes. However, its latest parent company, Sapporo, has driven the brewery into bankruptcy, according to employees and industry experts. The union publicly blames Sapporo’s mismanagement for the brewery’s financial troubles.

The $50,000 fundraiser seems small considering the brewery’s overall value, which includes the property it sits on. The SFist news outlet points out that other potential sources of funding, such as local brewpubs, could contribute as well. One brewery in San Jose, Fox Tale Fermentation Project, has already released a Solidarity Ale, with proceeds going towards supporting the Anchor Brewing employees’ buyout.

The Anchor Brewing union’s GoFundMe appeal highlights their decision to form a co-op and run the business collectively. They believe that the workers who produce the beer are the most qualified people to save Anchor Brewing and continue its legacy. The union is receiving guidance from organizations knowledgeable in worker ownership.

Here’s a brief timeline of Anchor Brewing under Sapporo: Sapporo Breweries purchased Anchor for $85 million in 2017. In 2021, Sapporo faced criticism for rebranding Anchor in a way that deviated from its classic look. By June 2022, Anchor limited sales to California only and discontinued its popular Christmas Ale. In August 2022, Sapporo completed its acquisition of another craft brewer, Stone Brewing, raising questions about its plans for Anchor. In July 2023, Anchor announced its closure, citing the impacts of the pandemic, inflation, and a competitive market. Anchor employees had previously reported issues with maintenance, union conflicts, and costly automation equipment. However, on September 4, 2023, the Anchor union launched its GoFundMe campaign to buy the brewery.

Fritz Maytag, who saved Anchor Brewing from bankruptcy in 1965, is an important figure in its history. As a descendant of the Maytag Corporation, known for appliances, Maytag played a crucial role in reviving Anchor and preserving its famous Steam Beer.

The craft beer industry in the United States faces various challenges. Aluminum and steel tariffs impact businesses as aluminum cans and brewery equipment rely on these materials. Supply chains for wheat and barley were disrupted by the pandemic and geopolitical issues. Increased competition from the thousands of craft breweries in the US and a shift in consumer preferences towards spirits have also affected demand for beer. Additionally, tax loopholes have put smaller breweries at a disadvantage compared to larger companies.

