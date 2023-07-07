Halifax reports the sharpest decline in house prices in 12 years

House prices have experienced their most significant decline since 2011, attributed to the escalating mortgage costs that are deterring potential buyers.

According to Halifax, the average house price has decreased by 2.6% in the year leading up to June, now standing at £285,932.

5 things to kickstart your day

1) Stock market plummets amid concerns of further interest rate hikes | Mounting borrowing expenses contribute to a 15-year high amidst a global sell-off spurred by rampant inflation

2) Musk considers legal action against Zuckerberg over Twitter rival Threads | Meta accused of employing numerous ex-Twitter employees to develop a competing app

3) Banks acknowledge the need to do more for savers facing ultra-low returns | Senior executives summoned for a meeting with the City watchdog

4) Record tax revenue from non-doms raises concerns of an exodus of wealth creators | Escalating costs could accelerate declining numbers following a £12.4bn tax bill

5) Gatwick plans to operate an additional 100,000 flights in £2.1bn expansion | Airport submits proposals to fully utilize a second runway

What transpired overnight

Asian stocks tumbled, concluding a volatile first week of the quarter for global financial markets. The dollar remains strong, while bonds face decline as robust US job data prompts investors to brace themselves for further interest rate hikes.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, experienced a 0.6% drop, with Chinese banking stocks suffering their fourth consecutive day of losses, resulting in a 10% decline for the week due to concerns over the slowing economy.

The Nikkei in Japan fell by 0.6%.

Surprisingly positive preliminary figures on the US labor market intensified the selling of bonds.

Two-year Treasury yields exceeded 5%, and futures pricing began to acknowledge the possibility of the Federal Reserve’s projected two rate hikes before the end of the year.

Ten-year yields stabilized at 4.04% in Asia after a more than 17 basis point increase in two sessions, but regional markets faced pressure as selling continued globally, impacting investors who had positioned themselves for a rate peak.

Wall Street stocks closed lower, with the S&P 500 dropping 35.23 points or 0.8% to 4,411.59. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 366.38 points or 1.1% to 33,922.26. The Nasdaq Composite experienced a decrease of 112.61 points, or 0.8%, closing at 13,679.04.