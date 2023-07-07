Halifax reports fastest annual decline in UK house prices since 2011

According to Halifax, UK house prices have experienced their largest annual decline in 12 years. This indicates that the housing boom is coming to a halt due to the soaring interest rates on mortgages. Last month, the average price of a UK home dropped by 2.6% compared to the previous year. This is the biggest annual decrease reported by Halifax since June 2011, marking a significant acceleration from the 1.1% decline recorded in May.

Until May, Halifax had not reported a year-on-year fall in UK house prices since December 2012. The average price of a home in the UK is now £285,932, which is £8,000 lower than the peak reached last August, as reported by the lender.

Kim Kinnaird, the director of Halifax Mortgages, stated that the housing market is sensitive to volatility in borrowing costs. Rising concerns about persistent inflation have led to a significant increase in funding costs. As a result, affordability has become a major issue for buyers, thereby reducing demand in the market. Kinnaird also mentioned that it’s difficult to predict the extent and duration of the downturn in house prices. With market forecasts predicting a peak in the Bank Rate of over 6%, mortgage rates are expected to remain high for an extended period. This, coupled with the squeeze on household finances, will continue to exert downward pressure on house prices in the coming year.

The Bank of England’s decision to increase interest rates by half a point to 5% in June has caused two-year fixed-rate mortgage rates to exceed 6%. This has further affected buyer confidence in the housing market, as stated by Jeremy Leaf, a north London estate agent and former residential chair of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. However, Leaf also mentioned that sales are still happening, albeit at a slower pace. Many of these sales involve individuals who do not rely on mortgage finance. They often require protracted renegotiations and lead to modest price falls instead of significant decreases.

Despite the consecutive monthly fall in house prices, Halifax revealed that they are still up 1.5% since the beginning of 2023 due to growth in the first quarter. Kinnaird interpreted these figures as a sign of stability in the face of economic uncertainty, emphasizing that mortgage applications remained strong in June.

Nevertheless, the short-term outlook for the housing market appears to be faltering. According to the latest figures from HM Revenue and Customs, home sales fell by 27% year on year in May. In total, there were 80,020 completed transactions in May, a 3% drop compared to April. The report attributed this decline partly to bank holidays in May, as well as a general weakening of market conditions in recent months.

MJ Gleeson, a low-cost housebuilder, also reported a market slowdown with a decline of more than a fifth in house sales during the first half of this year compared to the same period last year. While the company noted that house prices remained resilient, the average price increased by 11.3% to £167,300. Additionally, there has been a significant shift in buyer demographics, with a decrease in the proportion of first-time buyers from 71% to around 50%, and an increase in the proportion of buyers over the age of 55 from 10% to 20% of all sales.

Overall, MJ Gleeson experienced a decrease in annual house sales from 2,000 in the previous financial year to 1,723 in the year ending June.

