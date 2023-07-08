Guram Gvasalia: His Journey in Fashion, Vetements, Madonna, and the Path Ahead

Let’s discuss an interesting example that resonates with everyone – the Kardashians. Kim, who we consider remarkable, and Kylie, representing the younger generation, have both achieved great success. Kylie managed to achieve this without resorting to sex tapes or facing the same challenges as her sister. Another example is the Williams sisters, Venus and Serena. Both are exceptional, but Serena has managed to surpass Venus at some point.

While acknowledging my brother’s talent, I approach things differently. His successful 10-year run is slowly coming to an end, and now it’s my time to shine.

Is that why he chose to reveal his Madonna collaboration shortly after the Balenciaga couture show? “It’s the right timing for us, following the momentum of our show,” he explained.

He also mentioned that Balenciaga always releases news on the day of their show, so he feels it’s fair to do the same. While he acknowledged this may be an exaggeration, he pointed out that they announced Demna’s appointment on his birthday, which may have left a lasting impression.

Sometimes it’s hard to determine whether Mr. Gvasalia is fully aware of the impact and reception of his words, or if he intentionally stirs the pot. Julie Gilhart, chief development officer and president of Tomorrow Consulting, remarked, “There’s nothing sloppy about Guram.” She shared an anecdote about observing his meticulously organized bag in an airport lounge, emphasizing his precision and constant thinking.

‘It’s not enough to be good. I need to be very good.’

Currently, the two Gvasalias strive to maintain separate public personas. Demna dropped his surname in late 2021, while Guram preferred that I didn’t interview his brother for this piece. When I reached out to Demna anyway, he declined to comment through a spokeswoman.

Nevertheless, untangling their stories is nearly impossible.

Demna and Guram were born in Sokhumi, Georgia. At the age of 7, during a civil war, their family was forced to flee, leaving everything behind. After spending a month lost in the mountains, they eventually settled in Düsseldorf, Germany, where they grew up. In a 2021 interview with Forbes Georgia, Guram mentioned that if his family had stayed in Georgia, he might have pursued a political career and even run for president.