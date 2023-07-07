Growing Use of Detection Services Warns Students Using AI for Cheating of Exposure

The rise of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) language model developed by OpenAI, has led to a surge in demand for software that can detect whether an essay or written assignment was authored by a human or AI. This trend has provided a lucrative opportunity for AI detection companies like Winston AI and Turnitin. According to surveys, around 30% of college students have used ChatGPT for their school assignments since its launch, although half of them view it as a form of cheating.

Companies like Winston AI offer powerful AI content detection solutions with 99% accuracy. Users can upload their written content to be verified, and the system quickly determines if it was likely generated by a computer system like ChatGPT or written by a human. Winston AI provides a percentage scale ranging from 0-100 to indicate the likelihood of the content being AI-generated or human-written. The system also checks for potential plagiarism.

To identify AI-generated materials, AI detection companies look for certain patterns. For example, indicators like “perplexity” and “burstiness” can expose computer-generated content. Perplexity refers to tracking language patterns in a writing sample to determine if it follows the training of an AI system or if it exhibits unique qualities associated with human writing. Burstiness is identified when a text includes clusters of words and phrases that are repeated within a short span of time.

Despite concerns about the undetectability of AI-generated content in the future, detection experts believe that AI will always have “tells” that can be detected by other platforms. The predictive nature of AI detection allows for the development of models that can successfully identify AI-generated materials. However, AI detection needs are not limited to academia; publishers and employers are also interested in verifying the originality of the content they publish.

Turnitin, another company specializing in detecting AI-generated materials, has flagged over 1.3 million academic submissions in the first month alone as having a high percentage of AI-generated content. Annie Chechitelli, Turnitin’s chief product officer, emphasizes that although students may believe current technology cannot detect AI-generated work, they are betting on the assumption that future technology won’t catch them. According to her, there will always be “tells” in AI materials, and new methods are being developed to unmask them.

As the use of AI in academic settings increases, more effort is being put into preventing cheating. Teachers and institutions are prioritizing methods to combat AI-based cheating and are exploring ways to establish baselines or implement in-person activities to detect anomalies. While AI chatbots have raised concerns about cheating, some colleges are embracing this technology and using it to support teaching and coursework.

Harvard University, for example, plans to utilize AI chatbots in a flagship coding class to provide support to students. The aim is to allocate resources efficiently, with the chatbots assisting students and human instructors focusing on those who need additional help the most. Overall, AI detection companies are poised to significantly impact the academic landscape and combat the challenges posed by AI-generated content.

