Groundbreaking £600mn UK Electric Car Investment Rescues Oxford Mini Plant, Sustaining Jobs and Boosting Sustainability

BMW has announced a substantial investment of over £600mn into the production of electric Mini cars in Oxford. This move not only secures the future of the historic plant but also demonstrates confidence in the UK’s auto industry. The German carmaker’s investment, backed in part by £75mn of taxpayer funds, will see the production of two new electric Mini models starting in 2026. However, the batteries for these cars will be imported from either Europe or China. BMW’s decision to cease production of the first electric Mini model last year had put the future of the plant at risk, as it relied solely on petrol cars that the company plans to phase out by 2030. Under the new plan, BMW will manufacture the 3-door Mini Cooper and the new smaller Mini Aceman models at the Oxford plant. “With this new investment, we will develop the Oxford plant for the production of the new generation of electric Minis and set the path for purely electric car manufacturing in the future,” said Milan Nedeljković, BMW’s head of production. These models are based on a system developed by BMW and China’s Great Wall Motor and will also be produced in China at a jointly owned plant from next year. The announcement has been welcomed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who sees it as evidence of the UK’s position as the best place to build cars of the future.

This investment comes at a crucial time for the UK car industry, which has experienced a 40% decline in production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Plant closures, global parts shortages, and manufacturers shifting models overseas have all contributed to this decline. However, the demand for electric vehicles has increased during this time. In an effort to attract investment in battery technology and new manufacturers like Tesla, the UK government has set aside £1bn. While recent investments from Jaguar Land Rover, Nissan, Stellantis, and now BMW have provided some relief, no major entrants have chosen to build in the UK, with Brexit causing China’s BYD to overlook the country for a European plant location.

This investment not only secures the future of the Cowley plant but also affirms its strategic importance to BMW. Apart from producing the same electric Mini models in China with Great Wall, BMW will also manufacture the Mini Countryman in Leipzig, Germany. “Oxford is and remains the heart of the brand,” said Stefanie Wurst, head of Mini. Business secretary Kemi Badenoch recognizes the critical role the automotive sector plays in the UK economy and praises the continual investment in the industry to sustain it.

BMW’s investment aligns with the trend of UK car plants seeking investments to produce electric models as the industry transitions away from traditional combustion engines. Vauxhall owner Stellantis recently commenced production of electric vans at Ellesmere Port following a £100mn investment that saved the site from closure. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is investing approximately £15bn in new electric models to be built in the UK, with parent group Tata also investing £4bn in a new battery plant. Nissan, which operates the largest car plant in the UK, has invested £1bn along with battery partner AESC, owned by China’s Envision. The Japanese automaker has committed to producing at least one new electric model in Sunderland. These developments highlight the UK’s focus on electric vehicle production and the efforts to attract investment in the industry.

Additional reporting by Jim Pickard