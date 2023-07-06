Grisly Warning Messages Left by Cartel



A gruesome turf war between cartels near Mexico City has taken a sinister turn. The city of Toluca has become the scene of scattered body parts, with one victim’s severed leg hung from a bridge and the rest of the body left on the street below, according to the AP. Additional body parts, along with handwritten warning signs, have been discovered in other locations. These disturbing incidents are believed to be the result of violence instigated by the Familia Michoacana cartel, previously dominant in the rural areas of Mexico state but now aiming to assert control over the Mexico City region. Originating in the neighboring Michoacana state two decades ago, the cartel’s members have since relocated to the states of Mexico and Guerrero.



“The issue of crime unites us all, and we must all fight against it,” says Toluca Mayor Raymundo Martínez Carbajal. The Familia Michoacana cartel specializes in the production and smuggling of methamphetamine, as stated in a Justice Department advisory cited by CBS News. Known for its extremely violent attacks on both law enforcement and civilians, the gang is detailed in a story by El Pais, which highlights the leadership of brothers Johnny and Jose Alfredo Hurtado Olascoaga. Not limited to drug trade, the cartel also controls the prices of various commodities in Mexico state, such as pork, eggs, and construction materials. (Read more about Mexican drug cartel stories.)

