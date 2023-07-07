Gordon Ramsay and Shakira are among the Celebrities Already Embracing Meta’s Revolutionary App Threads

October 27: Elon Musk, the renowned entrepreneur, has officially become the new owner of Twitter. In his first tweet as the owner, Musk declares, ‘the bird is freed’.

November 1: Musk reveals his plans to reform the ‘Blue Tick’ verification system on Twitter. Users will now be able to obtain the coveted verification badge at a reduced monthly subscription fee of $8.

November 4: In a controversial move, Musk decides to lay off half of Twitter’s workforce as a cost-cutting measure. He claims that he had ‘no choice’ but to take this action.

November 9: Musk introduces the ‘Twitter Blue’ subscription service, offering account verification for a monthly fee.

November 11: Due to rampant misuse, Musk temporarily suspends the ‘Twitter Blue’ service. Several accounts were utilizing the verification feature to impersonate notable brands and public figures.

November 12: Musk unexpectedly terminates 80% of Twitter’s contractors without any prior notice or explanation.

November 15: More controversy ensues as Musk fires employees who posted negative comments about him on the internal messaging app Slack. Simultaneously, a lawsuit between Musk and Twitter is dismissed.

November 16: In an attempt to retain staff, Twitter management requires employees to sign a pledge committing to working long hours at a high intensity. Those who refuse the pledge will receive three months of severance pay, resulting in a significant staff exodus.

November 18: A daring act takes place as a news-ticker projecting onto Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters labels Musk as a ‘space Karen’, ‘mediocre manchild’, and ‘bankruptcy baby’.

November 23: A Twitter user reports a massive data breach on the dark web, where 5.4 million phone numbers and email addresses are leaked. As a result, the user’s account is suspended.

November 26: Financial Times discloses that 50 of Twitter’s top 100 advertisers have paused their ads, dealing a blow to the platform’s revenue.

November 29: A report from Platformer reveals that Twitter is working on reinstating approximately 62,000 banned accounts that each have more than 10,000 followers.

December 12: Twitter Blue makes a comeback with a revamped Blue Tick reviewing process, offering enhanced account verification features.

January 11: Twitter starts automatically redirecting users to the ‘For You’ tab, where algorithmically curated tweets are displayed, every time they open the app.

February 8: Twitter expands the character limit to 4,000 exclusively for Twitter Blue subscribers in the United States. However, technical difficulties are encountered shortly after the feature’s introduction.

February 12: Musk instructs Twitter staff to revamp the tweet promotion algorithm after his Super Bowl tweet fails to garner sufficient impressions.

February 15: Twitter announces the removal of SMS two-factor authentication (2FA) from the free version of the platform, a decision criticized by security experts as ‘absurd’ and likely to lead to increased hacking incidents.

February 25: Twitter announces a fresh round of layoffs, resulting in the reduction of its workforce to under 2,000 employees. This marks a significant decrease from the initial 7,500 employees when Musk assumed ownership in October.

March 28: Musk announces that Twitter polls and tweets will no longer be visible in the ‘For You’ tab or count towards engagement metrics for non-subscribers of Twitter Blue.

April 11: During an interview at Twitter’s San Francisco HQ with the BBC, Musk admits to sleeping on the office floor. He accuses the interviewer of fabricating allegations regarding hate speech on the platform, unable to provide evidence to substantiate the claims.

June 21: Musk challenges rival tech CEO Mark Zuckerberg to a ‘cage match’ fight, further intensifying their ongoing rivalry.

July 1: Musk announces new limitations on the number of tweets users can view per day: 600 for non-Twitter Blue subscribers and 6,000 for Twitter Blue subscribers.