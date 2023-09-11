GOP Presidential Candidates Criticize Biden’s Afghanistan Withdrawal and 9/11 Remembrance Agenda

On the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the U.S., Republican candidates for president criticized President Biden for the troubled Afghanistan withdrawal and his decision to skip commemorations at the attack sites. While Biden will participate in a memorial ceremony with members of the military on 9/11, some GOP contenders argued that he should be at one of the 9/11 sites. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley stated in an interview with Fox News that it is important to remember the lives lost and the unity that followed the attacks. She emphasized that America should never forget the lessons of 9/11, including the fact that the country’s enemies can harm the homeland. Haley also mentioned the importance of addressing current threats such as the war with Russia and Ukraine, Chinese infiltration, and the threats posed by Iran.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who will be in Iowa on 9/11, expressed his hope that President Biden will honor the sacrifice of those who served in the military in the wars that followed the attacks. However, Pence also criticized Biden for the withdrawal from Afghanistan, which he described as dishonoring the service and sacrifice of American soldiers.

Both Haley and Pence stressed the significance of America’s military strength in confronting global threats. They argued that Biden’s foreign policy decisions, such as the Afghanistan withdrawal, have only emboldened those who intend to harm the country. Pence called for new leadership in the White House and the Republican Party that would prioritize a strong military, standing with allies, and standing up to enemies.

While Biden’s decision to mark the 9/11 occasion in Alaska is unprecedented for a president, it is not the first time a president has commemorated the events away from the original attack sites. In 2005, President George W. Bush marked the anniversary from the White House lawn, and in 2015, President Obama observed the day with a moment of silence on the White House lawn and a visit to Fort Meade, Maryland.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is currently in second place in most early GOP primary polls, will be in New York City on 9/11 to meet with families of 9/11 victims. The DeSantis campaign highlighted his service in the Navy following the 2001 attacks and emphasized that he is the only veteran running for president.

It is worth noting that the White House did not provide a response to a request for comment on the criticisms. For the latest updates on the 2024 campaign trail and exclusive interviews, visit Fox News Digital’s election hub.

