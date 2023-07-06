GOP Censures Rep. Schiff, Who Raises $8.1M for Senate Race

By Michael R. Blood | Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — The Senate campaign of U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff announced on Wednesday that the California Democrat had achieved a remarkable fundraising success, raising $8.1 million over the past three months, despite being recently censured by the Republican-led House. This fundraising total sets a new record for a Senate campaign during the April-through-June quarter of a non-election year. The 2024 race aims to fill the seat of retiring Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

However, federal records reveal that Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s primary campaign committee raised over $11 million in the second quarter of 2021, a year in which he was not facing re-election.

In their announcement, Schiff’s campaign clarified that the $8.1 million raised represents “the highest amount raised by any Senate campaign nationwide in Q2 of an off-cycle year, ever.” The campaign’s communications director, Marisol Samayoa, clarified that this record refers specifically to fundraising in open Senate contests without an incumbent running, although this information was not explicitly stated in the original statement touting Schiff’s accomplishment.

Schiff gained national recognition as the lead prosecutor in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial and has consistently demonstrated strong fundraising abilities, particularly with small-dollar donations. The campaign reported an average donation of $34 from 144,000 donors across the country, with 98% of contributions amounting to $200 or less, coming from all states and counties in California.

The proportion of the $8.1 million raised after or around the censure vote on June 21 is not currently known.

Elected to Congress in 2000, Schiff represents parts of Hollywood and the suburbs north of Los Angeles. As a member of the then-GOP-led House Intelligence Committee investigating Trump’s ties to Russia in the 2016 election, Schiff became a frequent target of conservatives, particularly Trump himself.

During and following the censure vote, Schiff maintained a high-profile presence in the media, making online fundraising appeals. On the day of the vote, he urged supporters to become “founding donors” of his Senate campaign, often using Trump as a central figure in his appeals. He attributed his censure to Trump’s influence, writing, “We’ve already known that the GOP is completely unhinged and beholden to Donald Trump. Join me in fighting back.”

Overall, Schiff’s campaign reports that he currently possesses nearly $30 million in cash on hand for the 2024 Senate race to replace retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein. The Democratic primary field is highly competitive and includes two of Schiff’s House colleagues, Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee.

It is important to note that Schiff’s fundraising figures have not yet been officially documented by the federal agency responsible for overseeing election fundraising. Campaigns are not required to submit this information until mid-July.

As of the end of March, Schiff held a significant lead in fundraising among Senate candidates, with almost $25 million in the bank.