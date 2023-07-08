Gilas remains inspired by injured Scottie Thompson in Europe camp’s final days

Scottie Thompson continues to appear at practice with his right hand heavily wrapped. As the Fiba World Cup approaches, the reigning PBA MVP will seek a second opinion when Gilas returns home. Despite Thompson’s broken hand, national coach Chot Reyes emphasizes the positive aspects that have emerged from this setback. Thompson’s resilience throughout this ordeal demonstrates his leadership skills and serves as a role model for the team. According to Reyes, seeing their teammate stay positive influences the entire team. This incident also highlights the camaraderie within the training pool, which was a priority for Reyes before the team left. The team spirit and energy are increasing with each passing day and the team hopes to sustain this positivity. In their upcoming tune-up game against the leading squad from the Lithuanian Students Basketball League, Gilas will once again test their solidarity. Despite the challenges, Gilas has won two out of their five friendlies. They are also planning to participate in a pocket tournament in China to face countries with similar playing styles to their opponents in the World Cup. Reyes appreciates Thompson’s attitude and resilience and acknowledges his importance to the team. However, the team needed to move forward and continue their preparations. The team is currently in Kaunas, bonding and preparing for the World Cup. Reyes credits the players for their positive mindset and their ability to voice their thoughts and feelings, which dissipates any negative energy.

