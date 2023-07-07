George Tickner, co-founder of Journey, passes away at the age of 76

Journey, left to right, Jonathan Cain, George Tickner, Steve Perry, Aynsley Dunbar, Neal Schon, Robert Fleischman, Ross Valory, Steve Augeri, Steve Smith and Deen Castronovo, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2005. Tickner, one of the co-founders of the band, has passed away at the age of 76, as announced by Schon. File Photo by Lazlo Fitz/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) — George Tickner, co-founder of the legendary rock band Journey, has sadly passed away at the age of 76, according to a social media announcement by his former bandmate Neal Schon. The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed to the public.

Schon shared a video on his Instagram, showcasing his guitar skills while paying tribute to George. In the caption, Schon expressed his prayers for his departed friend.

George Tickner was a co-founder and original rhythm guitarist of Journey, alongside Schon, Prairie Prince, Gregg Rolie, and Ross Valory. He played a crucial role in writing several songs, including “Of a Lifetime,” “Topaz,” “Mystery Mountain,” “You’re on Your Own,” and “I’m Gonna Leave You,” which were featured on the band’s first three albums: Journey, Look Into the Future, and Next.

After leaving the band to pursue a medical career, Tickner later reunited with the contemporary lineup of Journey, including Schon, when the group received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2005.

“Rest peacefully, Dr. George Tickner… you will be deeply missed!” Schon wrote on his Facebook page, expressing gratitude for George’s invaluable contributions to Journey’s early years. He also highlighted that George left the band to pursue a full scholarship at Stanford University, where he earned a PhD. Schon concluded with a heartfelt farewell, wishing George to soar freely among the stars.

