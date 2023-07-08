From Cribbage to Grandma’s Footsteps: Fifty Childhood Games That are Vanishing into History

New research has unveiled the significant transformation that has taken place in children’s play over the past half century. The study highlights 50 childhood games from the past that may soon be forgotten. According to parents of children still living at home, the game cribbage is the greatest mystery to today’s kids, with 38 percent of children having never heard of it. Another popular game from the past, grandma’s footsteps, is unfamiliar to 36 percent of children.

In grandma’s footsteps, one player is designated as “grandma” and stands with their back to the other players. The rest of the players must try to creep up on grandma, freezing in place when she turns around. If caught moving by grandma, players are sent back to the start.

The survey, commissioned by Argos and conducted among 2,000 adults, discovered that over a third of children have never heard of games such as Sardines (35 percent), cat’s cradle (34 percent), and Yahtzee (35 percent). Cribbage, once again, tops the list of mysterious games, with 38 percent of children unaware of it.

Cribbage is a classic pub game that traces its origins back to the 1600s, as stated by Britannica. The game can be played by two or three people, or four players in pairs. Each player is dealt six cards and discards two face-down to create their hand of four cards. The discarded cards, known as “the crib,” belong to the dealer and are used after the regular hands have been played. The non-dealer cuts the deck and turns over a “starter card.” Players take turns laying down one card each, aiming to score points against the previously played cards. The running total must not exceed 31. Once all the cards have been played, players score points for the combinations in their hand, including the starter card. Scores are kept using pegs on a board, and the first player to reach 121 points wins the game. Combinations that earn points include fifteen, pairs, runs, flushes, and the “one for his nob” rule.

Other games that have fallen out of favor with today’s children include Risk (32 percent), capture the flag (31 percent), building treehouses (32 percent), British Bulldog (30 percent), Trivial Pursuit (30 percent), Game of Life (30 percent), blind man’s bluff (30 percent), chess (27 percent), Cluedo (25 percent), conkers (24 percent), Monopoly (22 percent), charades (24 percent), leapfrog (19 percent), doctors and nurses (17 percent), making mud pies (23 percent), Twister (19 percent), and hopscotch (16 percent). These games are unfamiliar to a significant number of today’s children.

The survey also found that children spend most of their time playing with technology, averaging one hour and 21 minutes per day, which cuts into their outdoor playtime of one hour and 15 minutes per day. Almost half of parents (48 percent) wish their children would engage more with traditional games, as they believe it stimulates their imagination. Furthermore, 56 percent of parents have attempted to introduce their children to the games they played as kids.

The study also revealed some interesting facts, such as parents hearing the words “I’m bored” an average of seven times per week. A quarter of parents (23 percent) believe their children lack imagination compared to their own childhood, and 17 percent say their children have a shorter attention span for traditional games. In addition, 78 percent of Brits stated that they have bought a toy from Argos at some point in their lives.

Fay Williams, Head of Toy Buying for Argos, expressed their commitment to the power of play, emphasizing the impact that childhood play has on adult life. They believe that toys that encourage role-playing, such as doctor and nurse kits, sewing or painting kits, and sports equipment, can inspire lifelong interests.

Psychologist Dr. Elizabeth Kilbey stressed the importance of play in child development, stating that it enhances imagination, develops social skills, and fosters independence. She hopes the research prompts reminiscence about the role of play in people’s everyday lives and acknowledges its influence on hobbies and careers.

Overall, the study reveals a shift in children’s play preferences towards technology, prompting parents to encourage more engagement with traditional games that foster imagination and social skills. Argos, having been a proponent of play for 50 years, aims to continue championing the power of play in children’s lives.

