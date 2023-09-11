From “Cheesy’ Man Preparing for Date Turns Comedian Into Viral Star: Interview” to: “Discover How a ‘Cheesy’ Man’s Hilarious Date Prep Turned Him Into a Viral Comedian: Exclusive Interview”

Jeremy Culhane: A Viral TikTok Sensation

Jeremy Culhane, a talented comedian and actor from Los Angeles, California, has taken the TikTok world by storm since 2020.

With his versatile and humorous content, Culhane has delighted his ever-growing fanbase with a wide range of sketch-style videos, portraying various quirky characters such as a “Man-child boyfriend” and an “overly attached pet dog”. As of now, he has amassed an impressive following of 339,500 on the platform.

In August, Culhane’s popularity reached new heights when he posted a comedy video that struck a chord with viewers. The video featured an animated character brimming with excitement as he prepared for a highly anticipated date. However, the character’s enthusiasm quickly turned into anxiety when he realized the date was scheduled for a week later. Accompanied by a series of expressive facial reactions, this video garnered a staggering 9.7 million views, making it Culhane’s most-viewed TikTok post to date. Fans flooded the comments section, expressing their adoration for the sketch and finding the character irresistibly “cute”. Several users even stitched the video, creating their own viral content.

Reflecting on his viral fame, Culhane shared his joy in creating a unique style of comedy that resonates with viewers in a positive way.

A Spontaneous Idea that Showcased Culhane’s Unique Personality

Culhane revealed that the viral date post was a spur-of-the-moment idea inspired by his previous successful videos featuring a similar character. These videos received millions of views, leading him to notice viewers’ positive response to the character. He described the character as a heightened version of his own personality, admitting his fondness for its cheesy and corny traits.

Originally intending to film clips of the character’s date preparation, Culhane couldn’t resist having fun and decided to turn it into a standalone video. It was this sweetness overload and relatable pre-date excitement that resonated with viewers.

While some viewers suspected whether Culhane was being sincere, he reassured them that he was indeed playing a character. Moving forward, he plans to expand his comedic repertoire by introducing new characters, all while maintaining his distinct style that fans have come to adore.

Discovering a Unique Format and Spreading Positivity

Culhane expressed his satisfaction in finding a format that sets him apart, evoking a sense of familiarity and connection in the minds of viewers. He believes this distinct trademark is a common thread among his favorite comedians.

Furthermore, Culhane hopes his content brings a dose of positivity to the comedy realm, countering the prevalence of negativity and mockery often found on the internet. Despite the brevity of TikTok videos and the app’s fast-paced nature, Culhane aspires to uplift his viewers even if it’s just for a fleeting moment.

