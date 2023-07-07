French justice imposes severe penalties for riots

By Jade le Deley and Lori Hinnant | Associated Press

CRETEIL, France — The oldest member of a group of teenagers accused of hurling Molotov cocktails at a police station in their suburban hometown was questioned by the judge. Riad, 19, was identified through video surveillance images of the group on June 29, the second night of nationwide unrest following the police shooting of another teenager near Paris.

When asked why he participated in the act, Riad said, “For justice for Nahel.” Due to his five nights in jail, he was unaware of the peaceful march organized by Nahel Merzouk’s family. He claimed that the cellphone photo of him holding a Molotov cocktail was only taken for social media purposes to create an image.

Since the death of Nahel on June 27, over 3,600 people with an average age of 17 have been detained across France in connection with the unrest, resulting in more than 800 injuries to law enforcement officers. However, the violence has significantly decreased in recent days.

The French courts are currently overwhelmed with processing these arrests, even extending their working hours through the weekend to accommodate fast-track hearings that last approximately an hour, with same-day sentencing.

The prosecutor pointed out that Riad had discovered where to obtain incendiary devices through Snapchat, which, along with TikTok, has been singled out by the French government as a catalyst for the unrest. Riad’s lawyer emphasized his client’s clean record, highlighting that no significant damage or injuries were attributed to him.

By the end of Tuesday, Riad’s sentence was determined: three years in prison, with a minimum of 18 months behind bars and a ban from returning to his hometown, Alfortville, during the sentence.

Overwhelmed by the ruling, Riad collapsed on the stand and declared, “I’m not ready to go to prison. I’m really not ready.” He stole a furtive kiss towards his mother before being led away.

Outside the crowded courtroom, two girls asked someone leaving about Riad’s sentence. One of them exclaimed, “Three years? That’s insane!”

The mood in France remains stern after the unrest, which caused an estimated 1 billion euros ($1 billion) in damages. The killing of 17-year-old Nahel during a traffic stop on June 27 instigated long-standing tensions between the police and young people, particularly those in disadvantaged suburbs and housing projects who are predominantly French-born and from minority backgrounds.

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti issued an order on Friday demanding a strong and systematic judicial response. Hearings commenced the following day, even as the unrest continued throughout the night.

“This is not hasty justice. The message I want to convey is that justice is functioning normally amid exceptional circumstances,” said Peimane Ghaleh-Marzban, the president of the tribunal in Bobigny.

Ghaleh-Marzban noted that many first-time offenders, including school-going minors with no habitual criminal activity, were involved in the unrest.

Nevertheless, the inclination to sentence individuals to jail time seemed to prevail.

In Lyon, the second-largest metropolitan area in France, of the 26 adults who appeared before the fast-track courts so far, 22 were convicted and sentenced to jail, three requested additional time to prepare their defense, and only one was acquitted. According to BFM television, 76% of individuals in the fast-track trials were detained.

The UN rights office believes the unrest highlights the need for France to confront its history of racism within law enforcement, rather than solely resorting to punishment. It stated that the government must ensure the use of force aligns with the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality, non-discrimination, caution, and accountability.

Many French lawmakers are demanding the maximum penalty for the offenders and a swift trial process.

Olivier Marleix, a lawmaker from the conservative Republicans party, proposed that all cases related to the unrest be resolved within 100 days. He stated in the National Assembly, “Not punishing this would be an insult to our law enforcement. Not punishing this would be a failure to comprehend the gravity of the threat to France.”

Meanwhile, the police officer accused in the death of 17-year-old Nahel has yet to appear in court or have a court date assigned.

Rayan, an 18-year-old who was arrested with a group of approximately 30 young individuals for throwing fuel at his local police station, was accused of filming a 14-second video of them hurling incendiary devices at the building in Kremlin-Bicetre. In the video, he can be heard saying, “Light them up!”

This was Rayan’s first arrest. He was taken to Fleury-Merogis prison, the largest in the European Union, and he wept while on the stand on Tuesday. The prosecution, having accused him of tripping a police officer while fleeing, requested a 30-month sentence and a ban from his hometown.

Distraught, Rayan exclaimed, “I’m a good person. I’ve never had a problem with the police. I have a family, I work. I don’t even know what I’m doing here.”

His brief hearing concluded with a 10-month suspended sentence. His parents picked him up from prison the same night to take him home.

Sylvie Corbet contributed to this report from Paris.