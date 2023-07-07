Freedom Caucus Member Confirms Group’s Decision to Remove MTG

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, has apparently been removed from the caucus due to her actions. This decision was made through a vote, according to Rep. Andy Harris. While there have been conflicting reports and no formal notification received by Greene, the uncertainty over her status within the House Freedom Caucus is overshadowing Congress’s return from recess. The vote took place right before the two-week break, and it occurred just two days after Greene had a heated exchange with Rep. Lauren Boebert on the House floor.

During this confrontation, Greene reportedly referred to Boebert as a derogatory term. When asked about this, Harris expressed his disappointment, stating that such language is not expected from fellow members, especially towards female members. Additionally, Greene’s close association with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has also raised concerns within the Freedom Caucus.

Although there were reports of other members wanting a purge within the group, Harris mentioned that Greene’s removal has resolved any major divisions among its members. This marks the first time that the House Freedom Caucus has officially voted to remove a member. Greene declined to comment on her membership status, but released a statement emphasizing her commitment to serving Northwest Georgia first and not aligning herself with any particular group in Washington.

