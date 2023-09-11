Fortescue: Brown Companies Tired of Going Green – The Solution for Sustainability Fatigue

We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Fortescue Metals Group Ltd news every morning.

Windsurfing is a doddle — when one is moving at speed. When momentum stalls, it becomes more of a wobble. Companies that trimmed their sails to the energy transition are experiencing a similar effect. With governments stalling or actively rowing back on pledges, these enterprises struggle to move forward — and find themselves rocked by controversies.

Fortescue, the Australian iron ore miner turned hydrogen champion with a market capitalization of $39 billion, is the latest company to find itself in this challenging situation. In recent weeks, Fortescue has seen the departure of three high-profile executives who had spent little time in their roles.

Chief executive Fiona Hick left after just six months in the role. Her chief financial officer, Christine Morris, barely had time to settle in. Guy Debelle, who joined from the Reserve Bank of Australia, managed to last a year in the hydrogen division.

The exact reason for Hick’s departure remains unclear. However, Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest, the billionaire founder and executive chair of Fortescue, has hinted at disagreements over green ambitions. Other factors, such as concerns over corporate governance and decision-making authority, may also come into play.

Fortescue’s ambitious plans in the hydrogen sector come with significant risks, especially considering the prevailing green fatigue. Despite this, the company has pledged to make final investment decisions on five hydrogen projects this year, even though demand for hydrogen is still in its early stages. In the year leading up to June 2023, Fortescue’s energy division recorded a loss of $617 million.

A similar situation has occurred at Shell, but in reverse. The head of renewable generation, Thomas Brostrom, left after energy transition plans were scaled back.

The widespread green fatigue poses a threat to the world’s largest capital projects. Without clear timelines and milestones from governments, executives, investors, and consumers are struggling to make their own plans.

This issue is particularly challenging for “brown” companies that have fossil fuel units competing with less profitable green divisions for limited capital resources.

Transitioning to a sustainable future cannot rely solely on start-ups. The power to drive change lies in the hands of big businesses with significant resources and workforces. However, the Fortescue situation suggests internal tensions exist across numerous multinational corporations.