Former LAPD Captain Agrees to Settle for $4.5 Million in Emotional Distress Award

A retired LAPD captain has agreed to a 50% reduction in the emotional distress damages awarded to her by a jury in her discrimination and retaliation lawsuit against the city. This decision allows her to avoid a new trial on the same damages.

The former captain, Stacey Vince, was initially granted $9 million by the jury for past and future emotional distress damages, but the presiding judge deemed this amount excessive and likely influenced by bias or emotion.

In order to prevent a retrial, the judge stated that the city could avoid further proceedings if Vince agreed to reduce the damages to $4.5 million. Importantly, both the city and the judge agreed with the $1.1 million awarded to Vince for past and future economic losses.

Vince’s lawyers recently filed court documents confirming her acceptance of the $4.5 million award.

The initial incident occurred in 2019 when Vince, then a lieutenant in the detective bureau, began experiencing mistreatment from her new supervisor, Deputy Chief Kris Pitcher. Vince filed her lawsuit in October 2020, alleging discrimination and retaliation.

Interestingly, Vince’s husband, LAPD Lt. Lou Vince, had previously experienced similar mistreatment from Pitcher, including discrimination based on a physical disability. Lou Vince also filed a lawsuit in connection to these incidents.

When Lou Vince reported the mistreatment, the LAPD command staff allegedly threatened him, implying that Stacey Vince’s career would suffer as a result. Stacey Vince then reported the retaliation against her husband and the allegations against Pitcher.

In a separate trial in 2022, Lou Vince was awarded $4.37 million for his claims of retaliation and discrimination.

In addition to supporting her husband’s claims, Stacey Vince also participated as a witness in an Internal Affairs proceeding. She further complained about unequal treatment during her time in the detective bureau.

According to court documents, Stacey Vince experienced various forms of retaliation due to her protected activity, including being involuntarily transferred out of the detective bureau.

Stacey Vince’s discrimination claim was based on her association with her husband and his disability claims.

Her attorneys argue that the Department’s covert and reprehensible retaliation and discrimination took away her successful career as a dedicated police officer simply because both she and her husband had the courage to report mistreatment, as they were trained to do.

Vince, who was promoted to captain in November, ultimately chose to retire rather than accept a transfer to a less prestigious position. She is also seeking $1.2 million in attorneys’ fees and $11,710 in related costs, with a hearing scheduled for September 1st to address these requests.