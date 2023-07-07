Former LAPD Captain Agrees to Settle for $4.5 Million in Emotional Distress Award

A retired LAPD captain has agreed to a 50% reduction in the emotional distress damages awarded to her by a jury in her discrimination and retaliation lawsuit against the city. This decision allows her to avoid a new trial on the same damages.

The former captain, Stacey Vince, was initially granted $9 million by the jury for past and future emotional distress damages, but the presiding judge deemed this amount excessive and likely influenced by bias or emotion.

In order to prevent a retrial, the judge stated that the city could avoid further proceedings if Vince agreed to reduce the damages to $4.5 million. Importantly, both the city and the judge agreed with the $1.1 million awarded to Vince for past and future economic losses.

