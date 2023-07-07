Footage Reveals His Outburst Against Restaurants

A viral video on Instagram features John F. Kennedy’s grandson.

In the video, Jack Schlossberg humorously argues against eating in restaurants.

He highlights the limited choices, unknown taste, and wasted time associated with restaurant dining.

A video of John F. Kennedy’s grandson passionately discussing the drawbacks of dining out is gaining popularity.

In a lighthearted video recently shared on Instagram stories, Jack Schlossberg, the 30-year-old son of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, expresses his views on the absurdity of eating dinner at restaurants. Filmed with beach dunes as a backdrop, Schlossberg humorously highlights the lack of choice and uncertainty regarding the taste of restaurant food.

The video, posted on July 4th, suggests that he may have been spending time at the Kennedy family’s Hyannis Port compound.

Schlossberg’s concerns about dining out

“We have to wait in restaurants to eat something that we don’t even get to choose. We only have a few options, and we don’t know anything about their taste or quality… and we have to engage in a conversation with a waiter about our preferences,” Schlossberg states in the video.

He argue that spending hours in restaurants could be replaced by consuming healthier options in a fraction of the time.

He also questions the need to read menus

“Why do we have to read to get our food?” Schlossberg playfully asks. “There’s no real necessity for that, which is why I’m never going to a restaurant again.”

While the video was intended to be lighthearted, some viewers criticized it for being privileged and disconnected from reality.

“This guy is a 30-year-old lawyer, educated at Yale and Harvard. This rant speaks volumes about the problems with legacy admissions and nepotistic privilege in America,” commented one Twitter user.

“Clearly, he got kicked out of a restaurant,” added another Twitter user.

However, many viewers found the video charming and enjoyed Schlossberg’s connection to the Kennedy family. Some complimented his enviable hair and strong genes.

“This is one of my favorite videos of 2023. It’s unhinged and captivating,” wrote one Twitter user.