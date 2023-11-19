Florida State Quarterback Jordan Travis Suffers Injury During Game Against North Alabama

How are the conference realignments affecting college football fans? Former NFL LB and CFB expert Chad Brown weighs in on college football’s conference realignments are going to affect fans moving forward. Sports Seriously

Florida State’s quarterback Jordan Travis appeared to have suffered a serious lower left leg injury during their game against North Alabama at Doak Campbell Stadium.

After being tackled awkwardly on a 17-yard run, Travis, who grabbed his left leg under his knee, was attended to by FSU physicians and trainers. He was down for several minutes before being taken off the field on a cart.

Both teams came to midfield to comfort Travis before he was transported to a waiting ambulance, with fans chanting “Jordan Travis.” Travis later cheered on his teammates from his hospital bed.

With the Seminoles trailing 13-0, backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker came in and completed 13 of 23 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns en route to their 58-13 win. Freshman quarterback Brock Glenn added three completions for 35 yards and a rushing touchdown.

“Congratulations brother,” Travis captioned an Instagram Story of himself watching the rest of the game on his phone while lying in a hospital bed. Travis also provided live commentary of Quindarrius Jones’ 50-yard return of a blocked field goal to end the game. “Block that (expletive)… Go score, go score… They blocked the kick.”

Despite the Lions taking an early 13-0 lead, the Seminoles responded with 58 unanswered points to win, moving to 11-0 on the season.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell expressed his thoughts after the game, stating that “Anytime someone gets hurt, it hurts. It’s painful to see, it’s painful to have to go through. You want so bad for that kid because he does everything right. He really is a special young man.” Norvell didn’t provide an update on Travis’ injury, with Florida State set to face in-state rival Florida next week.

