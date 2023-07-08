Final phase of crafting Maharlika fund rules

The implementation of the Maharlika investment fund (MIF) is nearing completion, even though President Bongbong Marcos has not yet signed the bill. Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno stated that the crafting of the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) began immediately after the approval of the MIF bill and is currently in its final phase. The Senate passed the bill on May 31, and it is expected to be signed into law before the President’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) in July.

The MIF aims to accelerate investments in high-impact infrastructure and development projects. It will be managed by Maharlika Investment Corp. and will primarily support the administration’s 194 infrastructure flagship projects, which have a total cost of approximately P9 trillion. The MIF bill allows the Fund to invest in various assets, including cash, foreign currencies, corporate bonds, equities, and real estate infrastructure.

Once the MIF law takes effect, the Treasurer of the Philippines, in coordination with the founding government financial institutions (GFIs) of the MIF, will promulgate the IRR within 90 days. Finance Secretary Diokno expressed confidence that they will not need the full 90 days to complete the IRR.

The MIF may seek funding from multilateral lenders, international development agencies, and sovereign wealth funds of other countries. It may also enter into joint ventures, issue bonds, and explore other investment opportunities to raise funds for infrastructure projects.