Felon Arrested for Attempted Sexual Assault on MoVal Woman Using a Knife

An individual with a criminal record stands accused of holding a woman from Moreno Valley at knifepoint and attempting to sexually assault her after their date. The suspect, Marque DeShone Rogers, a 41-year-old resident of Moreno Valley, was apprehended as a result of an investigation conducted by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Rogers has been charged with assault with intent to commit rape, as well as assault likely to cause great bodily injury. Additionally, he faces an accusation of using a deadly weapon during the felony.

Rogers is currently being held at the Robert Presley Jail on a bail amount of $135,000. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday. The defendant and the unidentified victim had arranged to meet through an undisclosed online dating application. Rogers picked up the woman in his vehicle and drove her to a location behind a business near the intersection of Alessandro and Perris boulevards. It was there that he held a knife to her neck and demanded sexual acts from her, according to Deputy Jomar Vanderhoof of the sheriff’s department.

Fortunately, the victim was able to escape unharmed. She immediately dialed 911 for assistance. In the following 24 hours, detectives gathered enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant, which was executed at Rogers’ residence on Perris Boulevard without any issues or resistance.

Court records reveal that Rogers has previous convictions for firearm assault and receiving stolen property.