Felipe Roque leads Brazil to a dominant victory over China

Brazil’s Felipe Roque. MARLO CUETO/INQUIRER.net

MANILA, Philippines—Brazil, the fourth-ranked team in the world, displayed their expected dominance against China in the Volleyball Nations League, winning 25-19, 25-17, 25-17 at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay on Saturday.

Despite feeling a sense of anxiety at the start of the game, the Brazilian team turned to Felipe Roque, who delivered an exceptional performance with a game-high 17 points.

“I felt different starting and entering the game. I was a little bit nervous and anxious in the beginning, but I’m glad I got loose and helped the team,” said Roque. “I’m really pleased with my performance.”

Roque played a pivotal role in Brazil’s impressive second set, where they pulled away from China, who is ranked 22nd in the world. Brazil started the set with an 8-5 lead before Roque’s crosscourt kill ignited a run that extended their advantage to 20-13.

Brazil maintained their momentum and improved their record to 8-4, securing the second seed behind the unbeaten Japan (10-0).

Otávio Henrique Rodrigues Pinto also contributed to Brazil’s victory with 11 points. Meanwhile, China, now with a 2-9 record, relied on Bin Wang’s 11 markers, but it wasn’t enough to turn the tide in their favor.

