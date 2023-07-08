Fed’s Goolsbee Envisions A Promising Route to Tackle Inflation without a Recession

Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee expressed confidence on Friday that inflation can be effectively controlled without a recession, despite the likelihood of further interest rate increases.

During an interview with CNBC following the release of the June nonfarm payrolls report, Goolsbee referred to the ongoing job growth as part of the Fed’s “golden path” towards restoring price stability without jeopardizing the economy.

“The Fed’s primary goal right now is to bring inflation down. We will succeed in achieving this, and doing so without a recession would be a great accomplishment,” Goolsbee stated. “That’s the golden path, and I believe we are on track. So I hope we can avoid a recession indefinitely. Let’s strive to never have a recession again.”

Economists, including those at the Fed, anticipate a mild recession in late 2023 or early 2024 due to credit contraction.

However, the jobs market, a key component of the economy, is showing only minor indications of slowing down. Although payrolls in June increased by just 209,000, below Wall Street estimates, the unemployment rate of 3.6% indicates a resilient economy.

“Overall, the job market is excellent and approaching a stable, sustainable level,” Goolsbee remarked.

Inflation, on the other hand, has remained persistently high, significantly exceeding the Fed’s target of 2%.

Following the June meeting, a majority of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) officials projected at least two more quarter-point rate hikes by the end of 2023. While Goolsbee is confident that inflation is receding, he also anticipates further tightening of monetary policy.

“Based on the consensus of almost all FOMC members’ projections, we can expect one or two more rate hikes this year. I haven’t seen anything indicating otherwise,” he stated. “This aligns with the golden path of achieving our inflation target without triggering a recession.”

Fed policy operates with a lag, meaning that the 10 rate hikes implemented since March 2022 may not have fully affected the economy yet. Goolsbee remains undecided on whether to raise rates at the upcoming July FOMC meeting.

“There may be some minor rate increases in the future, but we have already taken significant steps and now we are waiting for the impact,” he explained.