Federal Reserve appears ready to commence increasing interest rates once more

The Federal Reserve is likely to raise its key interest rate in the upcoming week, based on the minutes from the central bank’s recent meeting which highlighted support for a rate hike. While no rate hike occurred in June, some officials expressed their desire to raise rates by a quarter of a percentage point, or stated that they could have supported such a proposal. The 11 voting members of the Fed’s committee ultimately decided to pause on hiking rates, but indicated that two rate hikes may happen later this year, potentially as soon as this month.

It’s important to note that the support for a rate hike in June was from a minority view within the Fed. Additionally, some officials who held this view may not have been able to vote at the meeting due to the rotating basis of the voting members. However, the fact that the minutes explicitly mentioned the disagreement increases the likelihood of a rate hike this month.

According to Ryan Sweet, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, the vocal support for a rate hike from the hawkish wing of the Fed suggests that the central bank is not finished tightening its monetary policy. Sweet also mentioned that if the June employment and consumer price index numbers significantly surprise on the downside, it may prevent a rate hike in July.

The Outlook for Interest Rates

Based on projections released by the rate-setting committee members last month, 12 out of 18 members projected at least two more rate hikes for the year. Four members envisioned one more increase, while only two officials foresaw keeping rates unchanged. The current key interest rate stands at about 5.1%, the highest level in 16 years. Despite this, inflation remains high and the economy is showing more resilience than expected by Fed officials.

Policymakers who advocated for a rate hike last month attributed their position to the strength of the economy, with a tight labor market and stronger-than-anticipated momentum in economic activity. They also noted the absence of clear signs that inflation would return to the Committee’s 2 percent objective over time.

The Fed’s series of rate hikes have already led to increased costs for mortgages, auto loans, credit cards, and business borrowing. The message from the last Fed meeting was perceived as somewhat blurry, as the central bank chose not to raise borrowing costs but also signaled the possibility of two more rate hikes. Chair Jerome Powell emphasized that the Fed was slowing its rate hikes to assess their impact on the economy.

There is speculation among economists that the Fed may raise rates at every other meeting in order to balance the need for cooling the economy and taming inflation without causing a recession. Powell has acknowledged the possibility of a rate hike at consecutive meetings. Many economists and Wall Street traders consider a rate hike at the next Fed meeting to be highly likely.

The Fed’s staff economists have consistently forecasted a “mild recession” later this year, presenting a similar outlook in the past two meetings.