Federal Interest Rates Unlikely to be Influenced by Jobs Report

Federal Reserve policymakers are carefully considering the state of the labor market as they discuss how much further the economy needs to cool in order to address quick inflation. The recently released labor market data, which is the last payrolls report before the Fed’s July meeting, likely did not dissuade them from raising interest rates.

The June data reaffirms some ongoing trends in the labor market: job growth is gradually slowing, wage growth remains abnormally strong, and the unemployment rate remains at a low 3.6 percent. Even before the report, investors widely anticipated a rate hike at the July meeting, and the June data further supports this prediction. Of particular interest is the pay data, which shows average hourly earnings increasing by 4.4 percent compared to an expected 4.2 percent. These earnings figures have remained steady since March.

Michael Gapen, chief U.S. economist at Bank of America, explains that the report contains both signs of weakness and signs of strength, suggesting that the labor market is still hot but hiring is cooling. Fed officials are closely monitoring wage growth because they are concerned that rapid pay growth could make it difficult to control inflation. When companies increase wages, they may raise prices to cover the expenses, and families with higher incomes can better handle increased prices.

The Fed has been surprised by the economy’s resilience despite their efforts to slow it down. While growth has slowed, the housing market has stabilized and the job market remains strong, offering plentiful opportunities for workers. This, coupled with persistent inflation, is why policymakers intend to continue raising interest rates. They have already increased rates above 5 percent for the first time in about 15 years, but they are taking a more gradual approach this year. Although they skipped a rate move in June, several policymakers expect further rate increases.

Fed officials predicted in June that they would raise interest rates twice more this year and anticipate a slight softening of the labor market. Data released in September will provide new economic projections. The question of another rate increase after July remains uncertain for investors, as the June jobs report did not significantly impact expectations. The yield on the two-year Treasury bond, which reflects investor expectations for future interest rates, eased slightly. Some anticipate a substantial softening of the economy in the coming months, which could prompt the Fed to hold off on further rate moves. However, it takes time for higher borrowing costs to have a full effect on the economy.

Despite concerns, some Fed officials believe they are on the right track. Austan Goolsbee, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, expressed optimism about getting inflation under control without a recession. He sees it as a triumph and believes they are on the right path.

