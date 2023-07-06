Federal authorities demand that 6 businesses cease selling cannabis-infused edibles resembling children’s treats.

The Biden administration has taken action to stop six companies from illegally selling food products infused with cannabis that are designed to resemble popular snacks for children. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have issued cease and desist letters to these companies, highlighting the potential dangers of misleading marketing that can lead to accidental consumption by children or excessive dosages by adults.

The companies receiving these letters include Delta Munchies, LLC; Exclusive Hemp Farms; North Carolina Hemp Exchange, LLC; Dr. Smoke, LLC; Nikte’s Wholesale, LLC, and The Haunted Vapor Room. The FDA has pointed out that these imitation snacks contain varying levels of Delta-8 THC, a psychoactive substance extracted from cannabis.

In their communication, the FTC has cited specific examples of deceptive marketing tactics used by these companies. For instance, Dr. Smoke, LLC sells THC-infused ‘Doritos’ that are packaged almost identically to Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips. Similarly, their THC-infused ‘Cheetos’ are packaged to closely resemble Cheetos Crunchy Flamin’ Hot Cheese Flavored Snacks. Such intentional mimicry of well-known snack brands can easily confuse consumers, especially children, and poses a significant risk.

FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D., has emphasized the vulnerability of children to the effects of THC. Reports of children falling ill or requiring hospitalization after consuming THC-infused edibles further substantiate the dangers of these imitation snacks. Woodcock stresses the importance of preventing confusion between these products and traditional snack foods.

The FDA has not evaluated or approved the safe use of Delta-8 THC, and cases of serious adverse events associated with its consumption, such as hallucinations, vomiting, tremors, anxiety, dizziness, confusion, and loss of consciousness, have been reported.

A study published in the journal Pediatrics, based on data from the National Poison Data System, reveals that more than 40% of all human poison exposure cases in 2020 were due to children ingesting marijuana edibles. The study also highlights a steady increase in pediatric ingestion cases from 2017 to 2021.

The FTC has determined that these copycat snacks potentially violate Section 5 of the FTC Act, which prohibits deceptive products or commerce. Consequently, “cease and desist” letters have been sent to the companies.

The companies in question have 15 days to respond and address the concerns raised by the FDA and FTC.

Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, condemns the irresponsible and illegal marketing of THC-infused products designed to resemble regular foods. He emphasizes the need for companies to prioritize the safety and well-being of children when marketing such products.

It is crucial to address this issue promptly and ensure that consumers are not misled by misleading packaging and marketing tactics that can endanger public health and safety.

This piece was written by Patrick Hauf, a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

