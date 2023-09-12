FDA Greenlights Pfizer and Moderna’s New Covid-19 Boosters – Enhanced Immunity for You

The US federal drug regulator has approved new Covid-19 boosters from Moderna and Pfizer, as it takes steps to control the spread of infections in the US more effectively.

Individuals 5 years of age and older can now receive an updated jab from either Moderna or BioNTech/Pfizer if at least two months have passed since their previous Covid-19 vaccination, according to the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) announcement on Monday.

Without specifying a date, the FDA stated that the updated vaccines will be available soon. On Tuesday, an advisory panel from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will meet to discuss its recommendations for who should receive the jab, and distribution could begin as early as this week.

According to the FDA, the updated jabs “are expected to provide good protection against Covid-19 from the currently circulating variants.”

This move comes as Covid-19 hospitalizations in the US have been increasing since July, as indicated by CDC data. In the week ending August 26, there were 17,418 hospital admissions, nearly three times the number for the week ending July 8. Deaths have also increased during this period, with 658 reported in the week ending August 26.

Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, emphasized the importance of vaccination in preventing serious consequences of Covid-19, including hospitalization and death, and assured the public that the updated vaccines meet rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality.

According to the CDC, more than 69% of Americans have received at least two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. However, only 17% have received the updated bivalent booster jab, which was authorized in September 2022.

The FDA stated on Monday that Covid-19 vaccines may need to be updated annually, similar to the seasonal influenza vaccine, unless a significantly more virulent variant emerges, which would require swift action.

Recommended

The new wave of infections could reignite polarizing debates in the US regarding the management of public safety measures. These debates often divide along partisan lines between Republicans and Democrats. Throughout the pandemic, state-level leaders had to establish guidelines for mask-wearing, school attendance, and vaccine passports, which provoked anger among those who deemed the measures either too lenient or too restrictive.

Last week, First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for the virus, while US President Joe Biden, currently in India for the G20 summit, tested negative on multiple occasions, according to the White House.