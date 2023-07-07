FDA Expands Access to Alzheimer’s Drug Leqembi, Benefiting More Patients

Some advocacy groups, such as the Alzheimer’s Association, have raised concerns about the requirement for a registry, deeming it an unnecessary obstacle to access. However, medical experts argue that registry programs are commonly implemented and relatively easy to comply with. Their main concern is that without comparing Leqembi patients to others, the registry won’t be able to determine if the drug effectively slows cognitive decline.

The recent approval of Leqembi by the F.D.A. was based on a large-scale trial which revealed that patients receiving the drug experienced a 27% slower cognitive decline over 18 months compared to those receiving a placebo. Although the difference in cognitive function between the drug and placebo groups was minimal, less than half a point on an 18-point scale, experts believe that for the slowdown to be clinically meaningful and perceptible to patients and families, the difference between the two groups should be at least one point.

Furthermore, Leqembi patients also exhibited slower decline in three secondary measures of cognition and daily function, and the data on biological markers consistently favored Leqembi over the placebo. This alignment of results in various measures reinforces the notion that the drug can provide benefits to patients.

Nonetheless, a report published in The New England Journal of Medicine, co-authored by scientists from Eisai, states that “longer trials are needed to assess the effectiveness and safety” of the drug.

Safety concerns have been amplified by reports of deaths among three clinical trial participants who experienced brain swelling and bleeding, two of whom were also on blood thinners. Eisai has not definitively linked these deaths to Leqembi due to the complexity of the patients’ medical conditions.

Dr. Lon Schneider, director of the California Alzheimer’s Disease Center at the University of Southern California, acknowledges the modest benefits of Leqembi and the associated risk of serious adverse events. He plans to prescribe the drug only to carefully evaluated patients.

Speaking about the drug’s efficacy, he remarks, “If it were more effective, the focus would not be so much on adverse events because the clear benefits would be apparent. Many will question whether it’s worth the effort and the inconvenience of bi-monthly infusions.”