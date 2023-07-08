FBI Confirms Wynter Cole Smith’s Cause of Death as Phone Charger Strangulation

Authorities have provided new details surrounding the tragic death of a 2-year-old girl from Michigan. Federal kidnapping charges have been filed against the mother’s ex-boyfriend, Rashad Trice, who is already facing multiple charges including criminal sexual conduct and assault. Wynter Cole Smith’s body was discovered in an alleyway in Detroit after being taken from her mother’s apartment. U.S. attorney Mark Totten expressed condolences to the family and stated that they were hoping for Wynter’s safe return home. A federal complaint revealed that Trice allegedly stabbed Wynter’s mother and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene with Wynter. The police found Wynter’s 1-year-old brother unharmed at the apartment, but Wynter was missing. A vehicle belonging to Wynter’s grandmother was also reported missing, prompting an Amber Alert. Trice was eventually arrested after a police chase, but Wynter was not with him. Sadly, Wynter’s body was later found in an alleyway, and the cause of death was determined to be strangulation with a pink cellphone charging cord. Trice has admitted to stabbing Wynter’s mother during an argument about money. He also expressed a desire to harm himself. Trice has been charged with multiple felonies and is currently being held without bond. If convicted of kidnapping resulting in death, he could face a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison or even the death penalty. Wynter’s family is devastated by the loss and has announced a vigil to honor her memory.

