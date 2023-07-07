Fashion Welcomes the Smart Coat Revival as the Puffer Exits the Scene

The puffer coat, which has been a staple in winter fashion for the past five years, is losing its popularity. According to major British retailers, the “smart coat” is making a comeback. John Lewis, known for its controversial decision to discontinue the floral midi-length dress earlier this year, is leading the charge. Queralt Ferrer, the fashion director of John Lewis, explained that tailored coats are more versatile and can be dressed up or down, whereas puffer coats are always casual.

John Lewis will be introducing a toffee-colored wool coat from their Anyday range in September for £68. The goal is to show that smart coats can be affordable, considering the current budget-consciousness of consumers. However, this shift doesn’t mean the complete elimination of puffer coats. Just as floral dresses still have a place in John Lewis, they will continue to offer a selection of puffer coats. Ferrer mentioned that their bestselling dress for spring was a bold, abstract floral print rather than the traditional ditsy blossom.

The smart coat trend can also be seen at Boden, where bold tailored outerwear is stealing the spotlight for winter. Boden’s womenswear head, Lucy Rosenberg, stated that they embraced their British heritage this season, featuring classic silhouettes with modern twists such as a pink and khaki dogstooth and a lemon and camel chessboard check.

H&M Studio, the limited-edition elevated range from H&M, has also joined the smart coat revival. They have created a full-length Italian wool tailored coat with sharp shoulders and a moulded waist. According to Ann-Sofie Johansson, the head of design at H&M, the coat is constructed to hold its silhouette, providing a more polished look.

The decline of the puffer coat is a significant development in the fashion world. Since its appearance on the Balenciaga runway in 2016, puffer coats have become a seasonal trend, making their way from high fashion to the high street. The popularity of puffer coats can be attributed to trends like gorpcore and trend fatigue. However, a new wave of down-free coats is emerging, offering alternative options made with recycled polyester and innovative biodegradable, hypoallergenic insulation.

While the puffer coat has a rich history dating back to Eddie Bauer’s design in 1936, the recent decline in popularity marks a shift in fashion preferences. Retailers like John Lewis are still offering a variety of coat options to cater to different tastes and styles, including puffer coats, teddy bear coats, waxed jackets, and shearling gilets. The goal is to provide more choices and adapt to the evolving fashion landscape.

