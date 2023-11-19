Exploring Vintage Word Processors Reveals a Hidden Treasure

Transitioning from a world once dominated by hardcopy, the digital age sparked a revolution in tools and processes, paving the way for the widespread use of word processors and digital documents. Despite their ubiquity today, the journey to this point was a gradual one. [Cathode Ray Dude] delves into the evolution of word processors over the decades, offering a fascinating walkthrough of the Olivetti ETV 2700 in this video.

Featuring a fusion of old-school word processor and x86-based hardware, the ETV 2700 is a colossal machine with an electric 17-inch-wide typewriter at its core.

It allowed users to boot up a word processor that differed greatly from the WYSIWYG systems of today, allowing for document writing, editing, and electronic page typing at the push of a button—a precursor to modern printers. Utilizing a daisy wheel and ink ribbon, the typewriter functioned as an electric typewriter with a computer interface, maintaining the traditional controls of a typewriter.

Despite internally housing an x86 processor and supporting MS-DOS, the ETV 2700’s keyboard boasted a distinct layout, proprietary keys, and no graphical output, making it unconventional even during the experimental era when functionality and usability were still being tested.

Today, we witness AI-enabled typewriter projects and the revival of vintage OSes on old word processor hardware, made possible in part by the resilience of these devices. The entire video is available below, offering an in-depth look at the Olivetti 2700, or you can jump directly to see the internal components if that’s what piques your interest!

Credit to [Stephen Walters] for the tip!