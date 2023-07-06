Exploring Threads: Instagram’s Twitter Alternative Introduced by Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg’s Instagram made a grand entrance with its new text-based social media app called “Threads,” causing a significant stir in its competition with Elon Musk’s struggling Twitter. The app took off with more than 10 million users signing up within a few hours of its unexpected launch. Threads, often likened to a potential “Twitter killer,” poses a direct challenge to Musk’s platform. Zuckerberg’s vision with Threads is to expand on Instagram’s strengths and create a positive and creative space for expressing ideas. In a light-hearted dig at Musk, Zuckerberg posted his first tweet in over a decade. However, Musk seemed irritated by Threads’ early success and took a swipe at Instagram, defending Twitter’s user experience in a peculiar manner. Currently, the only way to delete a Threads account is by deleting the linked Instagram account. Meta Twitter has faced backlash for Musk’s controversial management decisions and lack of content moderation. Advertisers have expressed concern, leading to a mass exodus from the platform. Threads is a text-based social media app closely connected to Meta’s popular photo-sharing platform, Instagram. It was conceived as a well-managed alternative to Twitter. The interface of Threads is reminiscent of Twitter, allowing posts with up to 500 characters, including links, gifs, videos, and photos. Videos can be up to five minutes long. Users can follow, like, repost, and send posts through direct messages, as well as block certain words from appearing in their feeds. Followers from Instagram automatically transfer to Threads. Threads was made available for download on Wednesday, earlier than anticipated. Pre-download was also an option leading up to the launch. Celebrities like Shakira and Gordon Ramsay had already posted on the app before the public release. Currently, the only way to delete a Threads account is by deleting the connected Instagram account, which has frustrated some users who feel trapped. To sign up for Threads, users can download the app or search for “Threads” on Instagram. When signing up, users’ entire Instagram follower list is transferred to Threads. The app is currently only available for mobile download in Apple and Android app stores, although Threads accounts can be accessed on desktop web browsers by knowing the handle. Users begin following the same accounts on Threads as they do on Instagram, and they can also follow or unfollow any account of their choosing. As of now, hashtags do not appear to be functional on Threads, despite their popularity on platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

