Exploring the Versatility of Stone Fruits

In just a few words, I received a warning: “She made you a cake.”

I was preparing for a weekend getaway in the suburbs, staying at the house of my friend’s mother, Susan. She had baked a delectable peach, bourbon, and pecan cake from Claire Saffitz’s cookbook “What’s for Dessert.” The only warning it really needed was that I would definitely want a second slice. The combination of soft peach slices and a batter filled with toasted, crushed pecans created a cake that tasted like a delightful Georgia summer.

The next morning, when my friend and I went downstairs for coffee, Susan had already whipped up a second stone fruit cake: Vallery Lomas’s highly-rated apricot upside-down cake, a breathtaking tribute to warm days.

We are now approaching the peak of stone fruit season. Apricots, cherries, nectarines, plums, and peaches are ripening, ready to adorn your table in cakes, tarts, and crumbles.