Exploring Northern Ireland’s Dog-Friendly Destinations: A Journey North with a Terrier

Is Northern Ireland a better destination for pet-friendly travel compared to the south? Our writer embarked on a trip to Belfast and the Causeway Coast with her 13-year-old Yorkshire terrier to find out. The writer’s seasoned traveler of a dog, Romy, explores the retinue of over 80 trees, marking her territory along the way. Going on vacation with pets is all about ensuring that both the owner and the pet have an enjoyable experience.

Belfast and the Causeway Coast have been on the writer’s radar for a while, so she decided to return this summer with her terrier in tow to explore further. While dogs are welcome at Belfast’s Botanic Gardens, they must be kept on a leash. Romy gets a taste of the city’s attractions through the free, self-guided Titanic Trail Walk, which can be downloaded on a mobile device. For history enthusiasts, a stroll along the Maritime Mile with 18 stops along the Lagan river is a must. Game of Thrones fans can check out the ‘Glass of Thrones’ trail, featuring six giant stained glass windows.

The Cathedral Quarter in Belfast is vibrant and bustling, and the writer enjoys a dog-friendly lunch in the courtyard of the Bullitt Hotel. Dogs are also welcome at the famous St George’s Market. The writer had heard about other dog-friendly bars in Belfast, such as The Reporter, the Dirty Onion, Pug Uglys, and the Lamppost Café, but she opts for a relaxing dinner at the 2 Taps Wine Bar.

At the pet-friendly Malmaison Belfast hotel, Romy is treated like a star. She gets her photo taken for the hotel’s montage of canine guests and even has her own pet bed and treats in the spacious and comfortable pet-friendly bedroom. The next morning, the writer enjoys a leisurely breakfast with Romy by her side on the couch, while friendly staff provide travel directions and give Romy tummy rubs.

The journey continues to the Causeway Coast, where the writer and Romy are greeted by phenomenal weather and breathtaking scenery. They visit the dog-friendly Fullerton Arms and indulge in local seafood chowder for lunch. The highlight of the trip is a four-hour visit to the dog-friendly Giant’s Causeway Visitor Experience, where the audio headset provides a wealth of information about the basalt stone columns formed millions of years ago.

Discovernorthernireland.com offers an impressive range of pet-friendly accommodation options, from self-catering cottages to luxurious hotels and dining choices. The writer stays at the Inn On The Coast, which boasts stunning sea views. A visit to Portrush for dinner allows the writer to savor delicious food on the outdoor terrace of 55 Degrees North while enjoying a beautiful sunset in the picturesque seaside town.

The dog-friendly bedrooms at the Inn on the Coast are spacious, and breakfast is served in a designated pet-friendly section of the inn’s bistro pub. The writer notices that nearly every table has a dog accompanying its guests, creating an overwhelmingly cute and well-behaved canine atmosphere.

After spending two-and-a-half days in Northern Ireland, the writer finds that the word “wee” has inadvertently found its way into her vocabulary. Overall, the trip to Northern Ireland with Romy was a fantastic experience. The comprehensive lists of dog-friendly hotels and services from Tourism NI greatly aided in trip planning.

The coastal journey reaches its pinnacle at Mussenden Temple on Downhill Demesne, offering spectacular scenery. Unfortunately, there wasn’t enough time to try the ferry between Magilligan Point and Greencastle in Co Donegal, but that leaves room for another holiday in the future.

Top tip: Arrive early or during off-peak times to popular attractions like the Giant’s Causeway. Tickets are required for the Visitor Experience car park, with prices starting at £13.50 per person or £33.75 for a family of five.

For pet owners traveling to the Causeway Coast, driving is the most convenient mode of transport. Small dogs can travel for free on the Dublin to Belfast train after 9:30 AM, as long as they are leashed or in a container. Rail and bus links are also available from Belfast to Coleraine, but only service animals are allowed on buses.

The writer and Romy were guests of Tourism NI. For more information, visit discovernorthernireland.com.

Reference